Satellogic was listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Argentine startup Satellogic is already listed on the North American stock market. It began trading on the Nasdaq in New York this week.after receiving investments for US$ 150 million from the former Secretary of the Treasury of the United States, Steve Mnuchin long ago. It trades under the symbol SATL.

The company is directed by Emiliano Kargieman and recently incorporated Marcos Galpern to his team, as part of the board of directors. His role is closely related to the arrival and performance of Satellogic on the Stock Exchange. During the opening, the CEO commented that with this transaction they will be able to continue scaling our constellation of satellites to achieve daily remapping of the Earth with high resolution and at a low cost.

Also, in his networks he celebrated the company’s passing and thanked the work of all the members of the company.

Satellogic has been in the market for more than 10 years and already has 17 nanosatellites in orbit. Among them are the famous Captain Beto, Manolito, Tita, Fresco, Batata and Milanesat; The company is characterized by paying homage to Argentine culture and its figures with the names of the satellites.

In addition, 2021 was a great year for Satellogic as it signed an agreement with SpaceX, Elon Musk’s company, for the launch of its satellites.. With this, the company seeks to bring cameras that allow us to see what is happening on the planet in very high resolution to monitor the development of infrastructure or forest agriculture.

Later that year, they announced their merger with CF Acquisition Corp V in order to go public. At the time, its valuation was $850 million, which It is expected that it will quickly escalate and reach one million to turn it into an Argentine unicorn.