Senate information systems are subject to a cyberattack

The president of the Senate, José Luis Dalmau Santiago, reported this Wednesday that a cybersecurity incident affected the information systems of the legislative body.

The telephone box of the legislative body stopped working in the afternoon, as well as the web page and the internet server. This caused offices such as that of the independent senator, José Vargas Vidot, to close, since the staff did not have access to the documents stored in a cloud.

“Early this morning we identified a cybersecurity incident, and activated the Senate’s internal security protocol and reported the situation to the relevant authorities, as well as specialized personnel to begin an evaluation of the information systems. At the moment, there is no evidence that sensitive information of Senate employees, contractors or consultants has been exposed, and specialized personnel are conducting an analysis to determine the scope of this incident,” Dalmau Santiago reported in written statements.

Dalmau Santiago also said that the cybersecurity incident has not involved the loss of public funds, and indicated that the Senate’s operations will be resumed with external information safeguards as soon as analysts determine that the incident has been mitigated.

The situation in the Senate also affected the cybernetic system in the House of Representatives. “The Chamber did not suffer a cyber attack as such,” said Josué Brenes, spokesman for the chamber presidency.

He explained that most of the web equipment of that legislative body is located in the Senate building, and by turning off the emergency system, the electronic page of the Chamber also collapsed.

The investigation of the incident is being carried out with the support of the Puerto Rico Innovation and Technology Service (PRITS) and was reported to local and federal authorities.