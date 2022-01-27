Shock over the death of the youtuber star Melanie Ham: she was 36 years old and was about to celebrate her wedding anniversary

Melanie Ham, 36, has died after a tough battle with cancer. The woman was a renowned youtuber who produced clever videos teaching knitting, sewing and DIY techniques. Her death caused shock to thousands of her followers on social networks, who kept abreast of her health status.

The news was released by her husband, Robert. On Ham’s Instagram account she broke the silence and shared a post with some details about her passing and accompanied it with moving words of farewell from her.

“It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness that I share the news of the passing of my sweet, amazing and beautiful wife Melanie,” he began by adding five images of the family in various locations.

In his testimony, he also thanked the support of the more than 45 thousand followers and dedicated a few words to them. “If you have been following our journey, I am sure that, like us, you were hopeful that she could beat this insidious disease. Over the past few months, things have gotten progressively worse and we are grateful to have gotten to this point. I tried to make every moment count,” she asserted.

He also revealed that she died a short time before a very special date for the couple. “We are 9 days away from our 16 year anniversary. My family, our doctors, our nurses, and especially Melanie fought to the end and did everything we could to prevent it today, but that’s not our way. I want to reassure those who support us that she fought like a warrior queen,” she continued.

As for the reasons for the decision to share the news, Robert explained that he wanted to “celebrate an incredible woman and a life well lived.” “She loved passionately, she created wonderfully, she provided abundantly, and she was my best friend to the end,” he said.

Among the series of images, there is one that denoted the state of health in which the woman was, where the clear ravages that the disease wrought on her body were seen. Given this, her husband clarified: “Please understand the intention of the last photograph, she is very vulnerable, but I am honored to be here with her on this trip.”

Towards the end of the post, Robert added. “Peace and love to all of you, hug loved ones today, raise a Bourbon toast (your favorite of his, which he hasn’t tasted during his trip) and say a prayer for my beautiful and strong children.”

Many of the woman’s friends left heartfelt farewells in the post. “I am so sorry to hear of Melanie’s passing. I was praying for her and am deeply saddened by the news,” journalist Jeannette Kaplun wrote.

While Jessica Canturner, a well-known blogger, wrote: “I am deeply saddened by this news. I keep his family united in prayer in the days and months ahead.”

In addition to the messages of condolences from well-known characters in the environment, many of his followers expressed their pain at his death. “I met Melanie through the world of blogging and her kindness and smile always lit up the rooms she walked into. Robert, my sincerest condolences to you and your family. I’m so sorry,” one user wrote.

In a new post, Robert reported on his wife’s funeral, explaining that it will take place on January 29. In this framework, he encouraged those who planned to attend to wear colorful outfits, just as the woman wanted.







