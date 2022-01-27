Siemens Gamesa soars on the stock market due to the ‘noise’ about a possible takeover bid | Companies

The background “noise” about a possible Siemens Energy takeover bid for its 67% owned Siemens Gamesa (SG) returned to the markets yesterday, which received the rumors with a strong rise in the wind turbine manufacturer’s stock market. The price increase has exceeded 6%, placing the value of the title close to 19 euros.

The agency Reuters echoed some comments, without citing sources, that Siemens Energy has not gone into detail. This echo was later repeated by the agency Bloomberg. There are also no statements from its subsidiary. This week, Deutsche Bank pointed out that the chances of a takeover bid were 50% and at a price of 21 euros per share, which would mean a disbursement of 4,700 million, according to the German entity. It would suppose a premium of a third on the current price level.

SG has suffered significant penalties on the Stock Market, especially after several downward revisions in its business expectations. Last week it fell more than 14% on the floor, after it announced a cut in its income for this year in the range of 2% to 9%, raising its maximum drop estimate by two points.

The renewable group is paying for the rise in the cost of raw materials and those caused by the worldwide logistics collapse. Despite having orders valued at more than 32,000 million, many contracts have been closed at prices prior to the aforementioned cost increase, reducing margins.

In the merger of the wind assets of Siemens and Gamesa, the German multinational guaranteed that it would not launch a takeover bid, which earned it the support of the Madrid Government for the operation.