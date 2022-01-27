SNB 61: Six teams have already secured the first particular sub-series

In an offensive day where a couple of knockouts were signed and 109 runs were scored, six teams secured the first particular series of this 61st National Series, and five of them remained undefeated.

The Crocodiles from Matanzas remained undefeated in three outings in this contest, this time with a calmer offense that produced 10 hits, to beat the Elefantes de Cienfuegos 5-2 at their Victoria de Girón headquarters.

Erisbel Arruebarrena hit a couple of homers and drove in four runs, to become the leader in both departments. Javier Camero, with a single and double in four at-bats, pushed the other one, and Jefferson Delgado went 3-for-5.

Joel Suárez relieved four innings without allowing freedoms and was awarded the success, and Armando Dueñas pitched a blank inning to achieve the save.

Elephants starter Abel Campos charged with the backhand, in a performance of just 2.1 innings where he gave up three earned runs.

Richel López was the only one of the defeated who was able to link a couple of hits, in addition to driving in a run.

***

At the Jose Ramon Cepero, the Tigres of that province painted the Lumberjacks of Las Tunas white for the second consecutive day, but this time with a ruthless offense of 15 hits and 14 runs scored, to knock them out in seven chapters.

Left-hander Yudiel Rodriguez couldn’t do himself justice and went to the showers without being able to get outs in the fourth inning, when Rubén Váldes, who drove in four runs in the game, hit him with a two-run shot to make it 5-0 in the Board.

Yudiel González, 3-for-3, also homered with three RBIs, and forward Héctor Labrada doubled and tripled in four at-bats with a pair of RBIs.

The victory went to the account of Dachel Duquesne with a six-inning job, where he only had four hits while he gave away a couple of walks.

***

In the José Antonio Huelga the party continued, when the Roosters won for the second day in a row against the Toros camagüeyanos, scoring six runs in the end of the eighth to decorate the score 7-2 in their favor.

It was very comforting the performance of starter Roberto Hernández Navarro, by working six very good episodes, where they could only score one run while he liquidated four opponents by bitter means, although he left without a decision.

Yunier Mendoza went 3-for-5 with a homer and a pair of RBIs, Daviel Gómez also drove in two with a single and double in five at-bats, and fourth-batter Alberto Rodriguez hit 2-for-4 with a double included.

The victory went to reliever Ariel Zerquera, although he barely got one out, and the loss went to firefighter Julio Raizán Montesinos, penalized with three earned runs in just two-thirds of an inning.

For the Bulls veteran Alexander Ayala disappeared the ball with empty pads.

***

In Captain San Luis the Vegueros of Pinar del Rio they won again against the Pirates of the Island, this time 11-5, and they showed they can also heat up the bats in this league by hitting 17 hits with three home runs included.

Yasser Julio González (5-3, 2b, 2CI), William Saavedra (2-1), and Irandi Castro as a pinch hitter, the ball disappeared over the limits of the stadium.

Erlis Casanova pitched five innings with three earned runs allowed but left without a decision, and the victory went to reliever Yoandy Cruz with an excellent job of 3.1 innings where he kept the doors of the plate well closed.

Also reliever Lázaro Guerrero pitched 3.2 innings with only one run to his records, but took the loss.

For the Pirates, Jordanys Acebal went 2-for-4 with a double and a couple of RBIs, and Leonardo Urguellés scored two singles in three at-bats.

***

The Alazanes de Granma, current national monarchs, once again defeated the weak Indios Guantanamo, this time by KO in eight episodes 11-1, after scoring five touchdowns at the end of that inning to leave them lying on the field of the Martyrs of Barbados. .

The sentence was dictated by Lázaro Cedeño, 4-2, with a home run that completed his four RBIs in the challenge. Carlos Benítez, 3-2, also brought home four, and Raico Santos was unstoppable as he hit a pair of singles and a tubey in five opportunities, with two RBIs to his account.

Left-hander Leandro Martínez cruised seven innings with six strikeouts without walks, to earn his first victory this season. The loss went to the records of starter Pablo Salgado, who was unable to complete the third inning after allowing a pair of runs with five hits.

For Guaso, the best hitter was Yoelkis Baró, hitting a pair of doubles in four visits to the plate and driving in the only one of his troop.

***

The Industriales of the capital took revenge at the 26 de Julio stadium by defeating the Cazadores de Artemisa 10-3, to score his first victory of this campaign.

A bunch of four runs in the third episode against left-hander Manuel Murgado was enough for Guillermo Carmona’s squad to never lose the advantage throughout the match.

The home team scored three in the closing of the third against starter Pedro Álvarez when he hit two balls, gave up a walk, and endured three consecutive singles, but the threats did not pass from there.

The feline artillery was in charge of expanding the score while the reliever Andy Vargas showed off in the box, and he was splitting the arrows of his opponents one by one during four chapters to take the victory. The also right-handed Elder Nodal completed the match.

Another cluster of four runs in the eighth was already too much for the guerrilla of debutant mentor Lázaro Arturo Castro, who will have to pin their hopes of tipping the balance of the sub-series this Thursday on the last fight.

Yasiel Santoya 4-3 with a double included and a couple of RBIs, and Oscar Valdés 3-2 with a trio of trailers, while Alberto Calderón, Yosvani Peñalver, and Sandy Menocal, scored a couple of hits each.

For the Hunters, Carlos de la Tejera and José Antonio Jiménez had a couple of hits each, the latter with the same number of RBIs.

***

The Holguin Cubs got even for the previous day’s beating and matched the actions with the Santiago de Cuba Wasps by defeating them 10-2 with a 17-gun attack.

Yasiel González and Franklin Aballe each went 3-for-5 with doubles included, and the trio of Yeison Pacheco (4-1), Jorge Luis Peña (5-2), and Michel Gorguet (4-1, 2b), drove in two races per capita.

Ruben Rodriguez pitched two-thirds of the game allowing one run on just three hits, and Wilson Paredes threw the rest to save the game.

For the untamed, Erick Marlon Serrano stood out again, 3-2 with tubey and RBI, and Adriel Labrada 4-2, also with a double in his account.

Pedro Agüero was defeated in an outing to be forgotten, where he scored four runs in just one inning, three of them earned.

***

Lastly, the Hurricanes of Mayabeque continued to delight their crowd at Nelson Fernández by again defeating the Azucareros de Villa Clara, this time by a wide margin of 9-1.

Denis Laza (3-2) was just two full-lap shots away from reaching the 100 mark, while Yasniel González and Alexander Pozo hit a couple of hits each, and Javier Carabeo hit a couple of tubeyes.

Mailon Cruz walked happily for six innings to achieve success, and fellow starter Oscar Hernández bit the dust of defeat by allowing three runs in five innings.

For the oranges Reidel Pedraza and Ariel pestano Jr, connected a double in four shifts, the latter to drive in the only run for his team.