Snowflakes or an intense storm? NY, NJ, CT in the Crosshairs of Possible Heavy Snowfall – NBC New York (47)

There is a possibility of a storm this weekend that could have a major impact on parts of the northeastern United States, and the question of the day is which area will be most affected?

The National Weather Service continues to monitor the potential development of a major winter storm that could bring a “significant” amount of snow and winter mix to our region beginning Friday night through Saturday morning.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service predict a powerful snow storm could become a “bomb cyclone” and bring up to a foot of snow across a wide swath of the region Friday and Saturday night. In addition, the storm is likely to generate wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph, which could cause power outages and flight cancellations.

However, uncertainty still prevails, warned the National Weather Service as the forecast is still inaccurate, as the path of the storm could change, as well as the amount of snow it could bring to our area.

As the threat of this potential heavy snowfall approaches, the National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch early Thursday morning for New York City, Long Island and Westchester, Fairfield and Hudson counties, warning that up to a foot of snow was possible.

Although the bomb cyclone would bring snow, ice, high winds and flooding, the exact path of the system continues to change, with slight deviations that could intensify or weaken impacts in New York City and New Jersey.

If the storm heads west away from the coast, this could centralize the heaviest snow inland, including the New York City area, while an eastward shift is more likely to set snow totals lower. high east of the five boroughs.

The storm could bring some light snowfall during the drive Friday night, though heavier precipitation is more likely to arrive overnight into Saturday.

The National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center said confidence is growing that the coastal storm will bring significant impacts to parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

“Model guidance for the most recent couple of cycles continues to show a cyclone [bomba] that is rapidly deepening in the western Atlantic over the weekend, but continues to oscillate somewhat on its exact track, and relatively fine-scale oscillations can cause markedly different conditions,” the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center said.

The metro area could see 3 to more than 5 inches of snow Friday through Saturday, with higher amounts on eastern Long Island and less accumulation north and west of the city. The impact will make roads slippery so drive carefully. However, if the storm system moves a little closer to our metropolitan area, we could see more snow.

Long Island could see snow Saturday from 3 am to 9 pm with accumulations of 5 to 8 inches of snow in Nassau County and 8 to 12 inches in Suffolk. It would also see 50 mph wind gusts, which could bring power outages. There is a threat of moderate coastal flooding.

In its first detailed forecast maps issued for the upcoming storm, the National Weather Service is forecasting 8 to 12 inches of snow in Monmouth, Ocean, Atlantic and Cape May counties, along with most of Burlington and parts of the counties. from Camden, Cumberland and Gloucester in New Jersey.

Buenos dias! A cold day is expected today (and tomorrow). We’re still watching the late week storm of course. Not much changed overnight; still too far out to get caught up in details, but we hope to know quite a bit more soon. Here’s a current overview. #NJwx #PAwx #DEwx #MDwx pic.twitter.com/SVNsDnw2tQ — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) January 26, 2022

They also forecast 6 to 8 inches of snow across most of the New Jersey Turnpike corridor and 4 to 6 inches of snow in most areas west of Interstate 95.

In northeastern New Jersey, the New York Regional Weather Service forecast 6 to 8 inches in most of Bergen, Essex, Hudson and Union counties, and 4 to 6 inches in Passaic and western Bergen. But typically, snow would be from early morning to 2 pm Saturday, with accumulations of 5 to 8 inches expected toward the coast and 3 to 5 inches inland and upstate. The impact of the storm would be moderate with the possibility of 40 mph gusts and minor coastal flooding.

Meanwhile, Connecticut could see snow from dawn to 3 p.m. Saturday, with accumulations of 5 to 8 inches toward the coast and 3 to 5 inches inland. It would be a moderate impact storm for Connecticut with wind gusts possibly reaching 40 mph and minor coastal flooding.

On Wednesday, forecasters with the National Weather Service said several major factors have made this a very difficult storm to forecast.

With a typical storm, one or two pieces of energy, known as short waves or higher level disturbances, come together to create a storm, but this particular one has multiple pieces.

Another problem forecasters face is the inconsistency of leading computer guidance models. Typically, when a storm is within a couple of days of impacting our region, the models will show more consistency and reach a general consensus on the storm’s track.

With this storm, two of the leading models, the European model and the US GFS model, have been far apart in where they project the storm’s track on the Atlantic coast.

The European model has been fairly consistent in projecting a trajectory about 200 miles east of the Jersey shore and toward a line of latitude and longitude commonly known as the “40/70 reference point,” which is an ideal location for winter storms dump large amounts of snow in New Jersey, New York City, and eastern New England.

On the other hand, the GFS model has favored a storm track that is further east of the European track, further away from the Jersey shore. If that track materializes, most of New Jersey would likely see lighter amounts of snow, but eastern Long Island and eastern New England would still be hit by the storm, forecasters said.