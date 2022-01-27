Son of actor Michael Madsen and godson of Quentin Tarantino found dead

Hudson Madsen, the son of actor Michael Madsen, died at the age of 26 on the island of Oahu, in Hawaii. According to police sources revealed to The Sun, the young man would have taken his own life.

The aforementioned media reports that Hudson was found dead from a gunshot wound. “I can confirm that Hudson Lee Madsen, 26, died of a gunshot wound to the head in a suspected suicide on the island of Oahu,” said a representative from the Honolulu Department of Medical Examiner.

Hudson was the godson of Quentin Tarantino. Michael, 64, and Tarantino, 58, worked together on several films, including “Street Dogs” and “Kill Bill” I and II. Meanwhile, the actor is also the father of Calvin, 25, and Luke, 16, the result of his relationship with actress DeAnna Madsen; and Christian, 31, and Max, 27, the result of his marriage to Jeannine Bisignano.

Chicago native Madsen’s life was told in “American Badass: A Michael Madsen Retrospective,” an autobiographical film released in 2021 by Playmaker Pictures. In it appear Tarantino, John Travolta and Daryl Hannah, among others.

husband and soldier

Hudson was married to Carlie, with whom he lived in Wahiawa, Hawaii. The young man’s Facebook profile showed him with his wife. According to what the photos posted on their social networks show, the actor’s son was part of the United States Army and spent time in Afghanistan. A source told The Sun that Hudson’s mother, DeAnna, 61, would be traveling to Hawaii to be with her daughter-in-law and carry out the necessary paperwork.

Carlie posted a photo on Instagram last week thanking her husband Hudson for helping her recover after surgery. She wrote: “I just want to say hello to my amazing husband! Yesterday I had surgery to remove a tumor from one of my breasts and he was and has been so patient throughout this whole process! Yesterday we were in the hospital for about 7 hours and while I was in surgery he went to Target and got me flowers, comfy pajamas, my favorite candy and a card. She has also been amazing in helping me with my recovery and I am so grateful!”

In Carlie’s account there are several images with Hudson and even a publication where she congratulates her husband for having finished his training.

Hudson and Carlie would be married for four years in 2022. “I can’t believe it’s already been 3 years since we got married. Time has passed so fast. In these last 3 years we have moved more than one person should, adopted 3 dogs and I’m pretty sure we spend as much time apart as together, but I wouldn’t change it for the world. You are my favorite person and words cannot explain how grateful I am to have you and how much I love you. Happy Anniversary! I love you”, the young woman wrote a year ago along with a tender selection of images where they are seen together.

Before, she had uploaded another image where she shared the moment when her boyfriend asked her to marry him. “Three years ago today, Hudson asked me to marry him. I couldn’t be happier to be your wife. Also, Happy Veterans Day! I am so proud of everything you do and everything you have accomplished! And happy veterans day to all veterans! They do the most for this country and many times it goes unnoticed, “Carlie wrote, acknowledging her partner’s work in the army.