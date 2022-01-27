South Africa returns the Interferon purchased from Havana and does not pay the amount claimed

The South African National Defense Force (SANDF) informed the Parliament of that country that it returned to the Island all the Cuban drug Heberon Alpha R 2B (Interferon Alpha 2B) that Havana had sent to combat Covid-19 but that the national local regulatory authority did not approve to use.

General Rudzani Maphwanya, head of the SANDF, reported on the operation on Wednesday, responding to criticism the force has received from lawmakers.

“The SANDF did have an engagement with the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA). I want to indicate that we have returned everything that was required to be returned. And SAHPRA received a report,” he said, according to the site News24.

In early December 2021, Parliament had given military chiefs an ultimatum to provide evidence that the drug had been shipped back to Cuba or face destruction.

In April 2021 it was learned that the SANDF had invested around 16 million dollars in the importation of the Heberon Alpha R 2Bmanufactured by a joint Cuban-Chinese biopharmaceutical company, and which would be used in the confrontation of the new coronavirus pandemic in the southern African country.

According to an interministerial commission investigating the matter, the Cuban state company TECNOIMPORT had issued three invoices to the SANDF for the payment of three shipments of the drug.

Cassius Lubisi, a member of the commission, assured that the invoices were received by the Operation Thusano office, belonging to the Logistics Division of the SANDF.

“Invoice number S-0080 was issued on April 30, 2020 for the first shipment of 130,000 vials, for a total amount of $2,015,000. This invoice was misclassified as payment for vocational training services under Operation Thusano and was initially recorded as such on the Department of Defense books,” he said.

The Thusano Project is an agreement between the South African Army and the Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR) of Cubavalid since 2014, through which Cuban technicians repair vehicles of that force with decades of exploitationand has reported around 100 million dollars in benefits to Havana, according to official figures from the African country.

According to Lubisi, that payment operation for the drug “was corrected” after October 5, 2020 and “was correctly classified as drugs within the framework of Operation Notlela”project of the military force to confront the pandemic.

The head of Logistics, Lieutenant General Jabu Mbuli, approved the payment of invoice S-0080 on June 30, 2020, “after personally processing it with the Office of Budget Management on the same day,” he said.

Finally, South Africa paid Havana 33,496,973.60 rands (2,181,004 dollars at current exchange rates). According to the report, two other invoices corresponding to a second and third shipment have not been paidone for 10.9 million dollars and another for just over two million.

“The CFO, Mr. Siphiwe Sokhela, disputed the invoices for the second and third shipments, citing irregular procurement processes. that were carried out during the purchase of interferon”, Lubisi specified before Parliament.

He also assured that the Embassy of Cuba in South Africa had written to the then Defense Minister, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, requesting the return of 500,000 ampoules of the drug for urgent use in Cuba“because of the real risk that Interferon will expire before it can be used in South Africa”.

The Cuban government had promised to replace the 500,000 vials if regulatory problems hampering the use of interferon in South Africa were resolved at a later date, the official said, although the note did not specify whether such an operation ended up taking place.

Since taking office as head of the South African Department of Defense in 2021, Minister Thandi Modise uncovered the irregularities behind the acquisition of the Cuban drug. Before Parliament last August, she had promised in August during another parliamentary meeting where the issue was discussed that “heads will roll”, in reference to those responsible for the business.

In late 2021, another report on the matter submitted to Parliament, in this case from the Auditor General, concluded that there was inadequate planning of the business that resulted in an “indefinite contract” and that all expenses incurred for that purchase “are irregular.”

In the conclusions of that meeting, the Auditor General recommended taking disciplinary action against those responsible for the business and recovering the money invested, as well as preventing similar incidents from happening in the future.

After the scandal over the purchase of Heberon was uncovered in August, Gladys Kudjoe, South African Defense Secretary, said that Havana was pressuring South Africa to pay her per batch of product.

Some local government officials would have pointed out then that this issue could affect bilateral relations between Havana and Pretoria. However, Marais asserted that the Department of Defense “should not have entered into a drug supply agreement without an approval certificate from SAHPRA.”