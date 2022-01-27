Stampede at Cameroon stadium leaves eight dead

Employees at the nearby Messassi hospital said they had received at least 40 injured people.

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Eight people were killed in a stampede outside an African Cup of Nations match in Cameroon, as witnesses reported mistakes by security forces and news videos showed fans climbing fences to get into the stadium.

Seven seriously injured people are in hospital, authorities said Tuesday.

A total of 38 people were injured in the stampede, which occurred Monday night at the south entrance of the Olembe Stadium in Yaoundé, the capital of Cameroon.

The other 31 people suffered moderate injuries. The injured are being treated in four different hospitals, reported the Minister of Communications, René Sadi.

The stampede occurred moments before the crucial match between Cameroon and Comoros. It is possible that it was caused by fans trying to circumvent COVID-19 reviews. To enter Cup events, people had to present proof of vaccination or negative tests. Before entering the stadium they had to go through health and safety checks.

Local television stations showed images of people climbing fences to enter the stadium, amid reports that police were overwhelmed. Cameroon’s government said there were some 57,000 people in the stadium when the maximum allowed was 40,000 due to the virus. The Olembe Stadium has a maximum capacity of 60,000 people.

A witness said that the stampede occurred after spectators were instructed by security guards to go to an entrance that was locked. Eventually someone opened that gate and people rushed in, creating the stampede.

There were several minors trapped in the crowd, the witness said.

“When the guards finally opened the gate, after people’s anxiety that they couldn’t get in, people pushed the security guards aside and forced their way in,” said witness Marie-Therese Asongafack.

“That’s where it all started… By the time I realized I was in front of everything, there were people on the ground getting crushed,” he added.