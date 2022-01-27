State Security is looking for the person who painted ‘Abajo Díaz-Canel singao’ in Havana

The Cuban political police looking for who painted a poster in Havana against Miguel Díaz-Canel. “Down Canel Singao” They painted in a Havana street and the image spreads like wildfire through social networks.

“State Security is involved in the neighborhood, asking house by house who saw what”a resident of the Via Blanca told DIARIO DE CUBA.

The graffiti was in Santos Suárez, bordering the Canal, in Serrano and Vía Blanca, an area known as “the boardwalk without water.”

The poster was removed shortly afteraccording to a video shared on social networks. Three people cross out the phrase against Díaz-Canel, while a fourth watches.

It is not the first time so far in 2022 that they appear painted against Diaz-Canel. A few days ago they painted Cojímar “Díaz-Canel singao” and “freedom for political prisoners”.

The Cubans they shouted “Díaz-Canel singao” during the peaceful protests of July 11, 2021. Even the adult film actress Mia Khalifa He called Díaz-Canel that way.

“We are going to reach the organizers, the instigators, who we already have arrested. The instigators can be people on motorcycles saying ‘arriba’, ‘Patria y Vida’said the Colonel Moraima Bravet Garofalofrom the Ministry of the Interior (MININT), on official television a few days after the 9/11 protests.

Too dozens of young people shouted “Díaz-Canel singao” at a vigil for Cuban reggaeton singer “El Dany” last year.

In Sancti Spíritus they were Three young people sentenced for requesting the resignation of Díaz-Canel in a video. “This is a singaosays that the Revolution, delivers all this dick to see if we prosper”, said Leodan Perez Colon.

Perez was sentenced to five years imprisonment, Yoanderley Quesada two years of deprivation of liberty and Yoel Castillo at one year and eight months of deprivation of liberty.

Diaz-Canel was put as example of the word “singao” at Urban Dictionary. “Insinuating that someone is a ‘son of a bitch’, ‘asshole’ or ‘bastard’. It is the noun form of the Cuban verb ‘singar’, which means ‘fuck’. Vulgar. Miguel Díaz-Canel is a tremendous Singao!“.