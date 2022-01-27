Supersonic flights will return, an exclusive aircraft factory will be built

File photo. | Credit: Boom Supersonic

Aircraft that exceeded the speed of sound were one of the greatest innovations in aviation at the time, since in the 1970s Concorde and Tupolev demonstrated the power of an aircraft that was capable of reaching from New York to London in just three and a half hours, that is, four hours less than current aircraft.

Unfortunately, some reasons such as high operating costs made supersonic flights no longer available; however, the landscape will change very soon.

Boom Supersonic is a company that is developing ultra-fast aircraft and ensures that it will lead the return of supersonic commercial flights, for this, at the end of 2022 it will begin to build its factory in North Carolina, United States.

The Overture will be the name of Boom’s first supersonic aircraft, as the company expects to begin construction in 2024 with the first model rolling off the assembly line in 2025, according to international media CNBC.

The manufacturing plant will be located near the Atlantic Coast, precisely in Greensboro, in the United States, since this is where the first tests will be carried out, “proximity to the ocean is an important factor.

The vast majority of our flight tests will be done over water, where the aircraft can accelerate so there is no sonic boom over populated areas,” Blake Scholl, the company’s founder and CEO, told CNBC.

Boom assures that its plane will fly at a speed of Match 1.7, that is, more than 2,000 kilometers per hour, which would considerably reduce the time on longer international flights For example, according to the company, Overture would fly from Tokyo to Seattle in four and a half hours, an important optimization considering that a conventional flight takes eight and a half hours.

The company already has some interested companies, as it will produce planes for United Airlines, a US airline that announced the purchase of 15 Overtures and, once the plane meets the operational and safety requirements, it would have the option to acquire 35 additional planes.

According to the specialized media Engadget, although the plane is ready in 2025, the Overture would not have its first commercial passengers until 2029, so it only remains to hope that the tests go well and that the return of supersonic flights allows faster international travel. and accessible to everyone.

Why 5G is a threat to aircraft

File photo. | Credit: REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Some airlines have started disputes over the 5G technology already that could affect your browsing, however, to learn more about the affectations to which they refer and their relationship with the new communication system that is being implemented, an explanation is necessary.

First of all, it should be noted that in the middle of the mess, the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAAfor its acronym in English) has warned that the new 5G technology could interfere with devices such as altimeters, which measure how far above the ground a plane travels. Altimeters operate in the 4.2-4.4 GHz range and the concern is that auctioned frequencies are too close to this range.

In addition to altitude, readings from altimeters are also used to facilitate automatic landings and to help detect dangerous currents called wind shear.

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said last month that the FAA’s 5G directives would ban the use of radio altimeters at about 40 of the largest US airports.

US airlines have warned that the directives could disrupt up to 4% of daily flights.

Kirby said that, if not resolved, it could mean that at major US airports, in bad weather, cloud cover or even thick fog, “basically only visual approaches could be made.”

KEEP READING: