“Take a pill” and wait for the price of bitcoin to go up: Scaramucci

Key facts: Scaramucci has declared himself a “bitcoin fanatic.”

For the investor, buyers must look beyond the short term.

“Bitcoin buyers should calm down and look at the long term,” is the opinion of Anthony Scaramucci, current CEO of the investment firm SkyBridge, and who has declared himself a fan of this cryptocurrency.

In an interview for CNBC, Anthony Scaramucci gave his opinion on the current market sentiment. Some indicators show that the dominant sentiment is panic, which led to the price of bitcoin crashing over USD 33,000 last Monday, January 24.

For Scaramucci, investors should “take a pill” and see the picture from another point of view. As he explains he, short-term losses have always existedbut the long term is the one that shows the real strength of the bitcoin price.

Despite trading below half of its all-time high above $69,000, bitcoin has shown a long-term uptrend. Historical price of bitcoin. Source: CoinMarketCap.

Scaramucci, who has declared himself a fan of Bitcoin and its potential, considers that by 2025, there may be more than 1,000 million people who use bitcoin, which would lead to consider it as a “currency”, on par with any other worldwide such as the dollar.

These data show that the potential of bitcoin as investment is in the long term. for Scaramuccipeople, when they see losses in the short term, “begin to go crazy” and that is something that should not be like that.

In addition to bitcoin, Scaramucci believes that investing in other cryptocurrencies that have shown stability in the market, such as ether (Ethereum cryptocurrency) and Algorand, can be a “good long-term investment.”

However, despite the “fan” of bitcoin and the potential that the investor sees in what he considers an “emerging technology” It is recommended to take into account that it is a volatile asset. That is why, within his investment firm SkyBridge, he does not advise his clients to invest in bitcoin that exceed more than 4% of the portfolio.

Bitcoin: the market is still panicking

Between January 13 and 23, bitcoin saw its price drop by approximately 25%, from USD 43 thousand to USD 33 thousand, this being its lowest point. However, with the passing of days, the price has been recovering, currently positioning itself over USD 36,000, as can be seen in the CriptoNoticias Price Calculator.

Because of these movements, specialized indicators such as that of the Alternative platform, which measures market sentiment, indicate that investors are currently in a position of “extreme fear”which could result in sudden variations in the price of the crypto asset.

Due to these reasons, Scaramucci recommends “staying calm” during downside moves. Thinking about it from the long-term perspective, these moves can be considered normal as the uptrend continues.