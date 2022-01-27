TeamGroup announces its T-Force Cardea PCIe 5.0 @ 13,000 MB/s SSD

TeamGroup quietly announced its new SSD T-Force Cards PCIe 5.0of which very little information is revealed, such as that it is capable of reaching maximum sequential read speeds of up to 13,000MB/s together with writing speeds capable of overcoming the barrier of 12,000MB/s. This drive will be available in a maximum capacity of up to 4TB of storage, and makes use of the NVMe 2.0 interface.
That the information is so scarce is revealed practically at the end of the press release, since it will not be until the third quarter of this year Mass production of the T-Force Cardea PCIe 5.0 is due to start, so there is still plenty of time to learn all the details.
To meet the demand for high-speed storage driven by big data, TeamGroup is using its years of experience in computing storage solutions to launch the newest PCIe Gen5 SSD this year. In light of the generational advancements of PCIe5.0, the company is actively engaged in product development using cutting-edge technologies. With its R&D expertise and dedication to product excellence, the company is excited to enter the next era of SSD storage solutions and bring exciting new products to the world.
TeamGroup is launching its first PCIe Gen5 SSD under its sub-brand for gamers T-Force as part of the Cardea series. It is capable of peak sequential read speeds of over 13,000MB/s and write speeds of over 12,000MB/s, and coupled with a maximum storage capacity of 4TB, it will be the highest performing flagship PCIe Gen5 SSD on the market when is released. The T-Force PCIe Gen5 SSD will support the latest NVMe 2.0 standard and will be spiced with proprietary technology to improve product durability and lifespan. The new hardware and support will allow its Gen5 SSDs to fully meet the needs of the next-generation gaming market, streaming video, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and other digital domains.
TeamGroup plans to mass produce the T-Force Cardea series PCIe Gen5 SSD in Q3 2022, and will also release a variety of efficient cooling solutions for PCIe Gen5.0 SSDs. Together with its global motherboard manufacturing partners, TeamGroup will continue to refine the specifications and technologies of the latest generation of SSDs to meet market demands and provide consumers around the world with a fast and stable storage experience.