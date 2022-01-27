TeamGroup announces its T-Force Cardea PCIe 5.0 @ 13,000 MB/s SSD

TeamGroup quietly announced its new SSD T-Force Cards PCIe 5.0of which very little information is revealed, such as that it is capable of reaching maximum sequential read speeds of up to 13,000MB/s together with writing speeds capable of overcoming the barrier of 12,000MB/s. This drive will be available in a maximum capacity of up to 4TB of storage, and makes use of the NVMe 2.0 interface.

That the information is so scarce is revealed practically at the end of the press release, since it will not be until the third quarter of this year Mass production of the T-Force Cardea PCIe 5.0 is due to start, so there is still plenty of time to learn all the details.