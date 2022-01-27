Tesla delays its plans again and Musk points to the chips

The presentation of the results of the last quarter of the year in Tesla has left a great headline: the launches of new models will have to wait. And there is no date on the horizon. This has been confirmed by Elon Musk himself, who in his statements has explained why we will not see a Cybertruck or a future affordable model of the company in the coming months.





The possible arrival or delay of the new Tesla Cybertruck had been discussed in recent days. In fact, a leak of some images has gone viral on social networks in which the future SUV has a face very close to what we could see in the production vehicle, with rear-view mirrors and small tweaks on the windshield. Despite everything, we will have to keep waiting.

Impossible to continue manufacturing at the same rate

During the event, Elon Musk has answered different questions from journalists, among which the statements collected by CNBC stand out. In them, the CEO of Tesla ensures that Tesla’s production capacity works 100% and that the semiconductor crisis prevents more vehicles from being put into circulation.

For this reason, it ensures that if a new model had been introduced in its offer, the volume of units would remain the same, causing a delay in the production of existing models. In his responses, Musk insisted that this move “would have made no sense.” In the same vein, last November Musk assured on Twitter that “the year in the supply chain has been a nightmare. And this is not over.”

Oh man, this year has been such a supply chain nightmare & it’s not over! I will provide an updated product roadmap on next earnings call. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 29, 2021

Another of the news that has raised the most headlines is the denial that Tesla is working on a vehicle that should be priced at $25,000. Years ago the company itself announced that they were working on the launch of an affordable electric. In fact, in 2016 there was already talk that 2023 would be the year in which we would see this new model.

Despite this, Musk pointed out that this electric, which would fulfill the function of an access product to the range, is not among his current plans. “We’re not working on the $25,000 car. At some point we will. We’ve got enough on the table already. Too much, frankly.”

a complex situation

Although the company continues to offer positive results, Tesla is facing a complex situation in the production of vehicles, which is leading it to study new business formulas.

On CNBC they collect that the share price is slightly higher than expected by analysts. And the same goes for income. The price per share of the company is at $2.52, despite the fact that these have suffered with the company’s confirmation that the problems in the supply chain will continue in 2022. Regarding its income, Tesla achieved $17.72 billion in 2021which increased by 65% ​​compared to the previous year and of which 15,970 million dollars came directly from the production and sale of vehicles.

But although Tesla is still the firm that sells the most electric cars in Europe and the United States, the competition promises to be tough in the coming years. Ford is close to launching its F-150 electric pick-up in the United States, so its main rival would take the lead in this segment. At the same time, the rivals among the premium SUVs for the Tesla Model Y do not stop growing, as Audi and Mercedes especially have chosen this market to take the first steps in exclusively electric vehicles. And the competition between the lower-priced electrics is also beginning to intensify, with the Volkswagen ID.3 as the main protagonist.

It’s no surprise, therefore, that Tesla is taking steps to earn revenue beyond vehicle production. Tests to open its superchargers to other firms have already begun and the company says what it expects get more income for software development related to autonomous driving coming soon. In fact, it already has a pilot project underway in which 60,000 users are participating to get its “Full Self-Driving” (FSD) off the ground, the premium package that aspires to offer total autonomous driving.