The 14 teams that are already qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup

2022-01-27

Iran qualified for the sixth final phase of the world of football in its history, the third in a row, after its victory over Iraq (1-0), this Thursday in Tehran, in a match of group A of the qualifying phase of the Asia zone.

The Iranian team is the fourteenth to validate its ticket to the World-2022 (November 21-December 18) and the second team from Asia to achieve it, after Qatar itself, qualified directly as the organizing country.

Iran He has been very strong in group A, with six wins in seven games (19 years old) and is mathematically certain to finish in one of the first two qualifying positions, three days from the end.

In Qatar, at the end of this year, he will try for the first time to overcome the first phase of a world after five unsuccessful attempts in his previous participations, in 1978, 1998 (despite a victory over the United States 2-1), 2006, 2014 and 2018,

Iran, undefeated since Croatian Dragan Skocic arrived on the bench in February 2020 (eleven wins and one draw), won this Thursday thanks to a goal from Porto attacker Mehdi Taremi just after the break (minute 48).

“We are happy, we are going to the World Cup,” the fans chanted as they left the stadium. “It’s our team, it’s our lions,” they added.

For the first time in almost three years, women were allowed to attend this match in the stadium’s stands.

For four decades, the Islamic Republic has generally banned female spectators from entering stadiums, especially for soccer matches. The religious, who play a preponderant role in this Muslim country, maintain that women must be protected from the masculine atmosphere and from the sight of partially undressed men.