The before and after of Toni Costa’s girlfriend and her surgeries

For several years, Tony Costa was in a relationship with Adamari Lopez. Both fell in love in the middle of television and the chemistry they felt completely crossed the screen, causing them both to start a romance.

In addition to sharing beautiful moments together as a couple, they also had the opportunity to take a big step and form a beautiful family. In this way, they became parents of little Alaïa.

However, their love has come to an end and they have been separated for a long time. Although their romance did not have a happy ending, the dancer and the presenter still maintain a good relationship.

Over time, the choreographer began to forget about his former love and gave himself the opportunity to meet other people. It was like that Evelyn Beltran came into her life and became her new partner.

The before and after of Evelyn Beltrán, Toni Costa’s girlfriend

Evelyn Beltran is the new love of Tony Costa And they don’t hide it anymore. The beautiful woman became the dancer’s new partner and through social networks they decide to show each other the affection they feel. However, they try to be quite reserved with their relationship.

But who is she? She is an influencer who is known as La Bichota, the same nickname used by the singer Carol G. In addition to standing out on social media, she is also a model and singer.

Many years before, the girl participated in different beauty contests. So much so, that managed to become Miss Austin Latina in 2013. Without a doubt, her curves and her face have completely attracted attention.

Since her romance with the dancer began, the influencer began to have new followers. Many of them want to know everything about her, especially if she has ever had any cosmetic surgery.

Recently, Evelyn Beltran revealed that he underwent surgery. Thus, made the decision to have her breasts reduced over a year ago. This she did after her pregnancy, as she is the mother of a boy named Timothy Love.

In addition to disclosing this information, the model also showed that she was in Miami for a check-up with her surgeon. But, according to several of her followers, this is not the only cosmetic surgery to which the young woman would have undergone.

There are some images and videos of her past on the internet, mainly when she became Miss Austin Latina in 2013. Although she was a very beautiful girl, some changes can be noticed in her physical appearance.

Although she did not confirm or reveal what the other cosmetic changes might be, You can see a big difference between her lips from 2013 and the ones she has today. They are now more voluptuous, as worn by various social media influencers.

Beyond that, it would seem that Evelyn Beltran It has not undergone any other cosmetic changes. The influencer knows very well how to use makeup and therefore, a perfect contour is made to refine her face and highlight her cheekbones.

What do you think of the new girlfriend of Tony Costa?