the best app to accompany the Apple Watch

Admin 22 mins ago Technology Leave a comment 16 Views

The Apple Watch is one of the best devices for measuring physical activity and health. Apple’s device is capable of monitoring endless health data, but really all it does is collect and aggregate that data. Although Apple introduced trends in iOS 15, which do allow certain data to be contextualized, most of Apple’s health data doesn’t offer added context.

And most of the apps available for the Apple Watch or the iPhone pale in color. trouble. Most apps are static and offer a visualization of the data, but leave their usefulness up to the user. In reality, today, with the tools offered by Apple Health, the Watch data only serves to have a history.

Athlytic comes to solve this, and it does so with the same premise as Apple: privacy by flag. Yes OK It is more focused on those who do sports with the Watch, the app offers everything to be the only application you need to install on your Apple Watch to control your sports performance and your health.

Finally an app to take advantage of Watch data

The application, through the data collected by the Apple Watch, Provides at-a-glance insight into cardio load, recovery and fitness at a glance. Athlytic does not generate any data, it only reads what is available in the health application, analyzes it and offers the user certain indicators that offer a lot of information about the physical state.

Using artificial intelligence and machine learning, is capable of taking data on resting heart rate, heart rate variability, pulse, training data, sleep, and caloric intake to analyze fitness, cardiovascular load or recovery after training or working. In our tests, the data offered by Athlytic corresponds to our state, so what we experienced in our tests is quite accurate.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Buying the iPhone 12 Mini at the best price is easy in this offer of the 128 GB purple model on Amazon.

The best substitute for the iPhone SE, which brings out the colors of many Android …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved