The changes in the royal family that Prince Charles plans when he becomes king

Royal experts believe it is likely that the Prince carlos scale back the monarchy when he becomes king of England, but this is not the only change he is expected to make. The heir has already indicated that during his reign he will settle in a flat in the Buckingham Palacein addition to further opening the official residence to the public.

According to the British press, the Prince of Wales and his eldest son William, second in line to the throne, held a summit to decide the future of British royalty for the next two generations after the death of Philip of Edinburgh in April. of 2021.

The eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II is 73 years old and wants a reduced official monarchy, which was originally modeled around a compact kernel of six people: the queen and the duke of Edinburgh; the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Harry, according to The Telegraph. Although Prince Harry is not in the direct line of succession, his role would have been to support the monarch until the Duke of Cambridge’s children were old enough to take on royal duties. But following the Sussexes’ departure from royal life, as well as Prince Andrew no longer assuming official duties, there are “very few royals” active.

Royal sources explained to the aforementioned medium that the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge, with the help of the queen, will have to decide in the coming months if the institution continues with its traditional model of thousands of commitments each year, distributed among a broad base. of royals working full-time and part-time, or reducing the number of engagements and sponsorships and using fewer family members to fulfill them.

“The question is do you start by deciding how many endorsements and commitments there should be, and then determine how many people it takes to get them done, or do you decide how many people there should be, which will dictate how many commitments and endorsements they can take on,” a source told The Telegraph.

British media believe that the Prince of Wales and his wife will live in Buckingham Palace when he becomes king. The iconic residence, which is undergoing a £369m renovation, is believed to be open to visitors throughout the year.

The heir to the throne is also said to be considering turning Balmoral Castle, Scotland, into a museum dedicated to his mother, who is known to love spending summers there, in his bid to make royal residences more accessible.

When Prince Charles assumes the throne, it seems quite likely that his official residence of ClarenceHouse, located on the Mall, the street that connects Buckingham Palace with Trafalgar Square, can be reserved for younger royals, being the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who currently live at Kensington Palace, the favorites to move there with their three children: Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.

When he becomes king, Prince Charles is likely to continue to champion the issues he is already passionate about, one of the most prominent being climate change. A problem that will be present on his agenda as monarch. He was one of the speakers at the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow in 2021; and in an essay for US magazine Newsweek in January this year, Elizabeth II’s son wrote about his pride in William and Harry’s efforts to protect the environment.

“As a father, I am proud that my children have recognized this threat of climate change. Most recently, my oldest son, William, launched the prestigious Earthshot Prize to incentivize change and help fix our planet over the next 10 years by identifying and investing in the technologies that can make a difference,” Carlos wrote for the publication. “And my youngest son, Harry, has passionately highlighted the impact of climate change, especially in relation to Africa, and pledged to make his charity carbon neutral.”

On the other hand, when Prince Charles inherits his mother’s crown, there will be a host of other title-related changes, including for Camilla and Prince William.

The palace has always insisted that Camilla be named princess consort when the time comes, indicating that she will not have the title of queen normally expected of a king’s wife. This decision was announced in 2005 before the couple got married and has not officially changed since then. However, in 2018, Clarence House sparked speculation that the Duchess of Cornwall might receive the title from her, as royal staff quietly removed a statement about her future from her website.

The Duchy of Cornwall is usually held by the sovereign’s eldest son, and is therefore expected to pass directly to William.

Founded by Edward III in 1337, the prosperous Duchy of Cornwall is a collection of land and other property passed from heir to the throne. Currently, it serves to finance both the activity of the prince Carlos as that of William’s family, who once his father ascends the throne will automatically inherit the dukedom.

