The EMA gives the green light to Pfizer’s oral drug against covid | Society

A new drug to stand up to the coronavirus, one more step towards the end of the pandemic. The European Medicines Agency (EMA for its acronym in English) has given its approval this Thursday to Pfizer’s oral medicine to fight covid, the first of its kind that can be used in the European Union. It is a combination of two antivirals, ritonavir and nirmatrelvir, capable of reducing 89% of hospitalizations in high-risk patients and minimizing the number of deaths; a home use treatment called Paxlovid and from the same pharmaceutical company that produces the most punctured coronavirus vaccine in the EU (which it has developed together with the German biotech company BioNTech).

The EMA has given the green light to its treatment “in adults who do not require supplemental oxygen and who are at increased risk of the disease becoming more serious,” according to a statement issued by the Amsterdam-based agency. And it has taken into account for this, adds the note, a study carried out with people with coronavirus that shows how the treatment “significantly reduces hospitalizations or deaths in patients who had at least one underlying disease that put them at risk of suffering from severe covid ”.

After the approval of the EMA ―the so-called conditional commercial authorization―, the final approval by the European Commission is still pending, a procedure that usually does not present problems and is scheduled for the next few hours.

“We are making good progress on our second line of defense, with promising therapies that can really help mitigate the impact of covid,” the European Commissioner for Health, Stella Kyriakides, reacted immediately. “Paxlovid is the first oral antiviral for home use in our portfolio, and it has the potential to make a real difference for people at high risk of degenerating into severe covid,” she added, also highlighting its “promising” efficacy against COVID-19. omicron and other variants.

The Pfizer drug is already administered in other countries, such as the United States, where it received emergency authorization in December from the pharmacological authorities of that country for oral use in patients over 12 years of age who have a positive coronavirus test. in addition to symptoms of the disease, and belong to one of the groups with a high risk of being admitted. US President Joe Biden came to describe the drug as “promising” in a statement the same day it received the green light, in which he also explained that the United States had acted “quickly and aggressively to pre-purchase 10 million treatments more than any other country in the world.

Spain plans to acquire 340,000 doses of Paxlovid throughout this month, as announced by the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, in an interview at the beginning of January. But Brussels has not yet made public the figures on the number of pills that may be available for the Twenty-seven in the near future. As has happened in the field of vaccines, it is the European Commission that leads the process of identification, negotiation and joint purchase of candidates in this field of treatments. In the case of oral antivirals, such as the current one, “negotiations with the companies are underway at the moment,” according to Kyriakides.

The EMA also plans to give the go-ahead in February to another antiviral for oral administration, from the pharmaceutical company Merck, whose use was also approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) a day after the Pfizer pill.