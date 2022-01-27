the fighters that excite a country

There is a life after Saul Canelo Alvarez. El Guadalajara is the most recognizable face of Mexican boxing. It has been for at least a decade. However, that media omnipotence is not enough to outshine other boxers of proven quality and a couple with colossal aspirations. These are his names:

Juan Francisco Estrada (31 years old, super flyweight)

The Cocky became Rooster with courage as imprint. Heir to the Mexican glories that shone in the lower weights, Estrada has built a career worthy of the elite. He currently wears the sashes WBC and WBA of the super flies and was previously monarch in weight fly. He has lost three fights during his career, but he avenged every one of them. The most special, against Roman Chocolate Gonzalezwith whom he has sustained 24 rounds of anthology.

Juan Francisco Estrada has been monarch in two divisions. His third fight with Román González will have to wait. (REUTERS/Tyrone Siu)

The third fight between the two, scheduled for March, was destined to define the rivalry as a classic. Estrada got sick of covid-19 and there was no standby agreement. Thus, the third chapter of the saga Rooster-Chocolate will be paused. The last fight between the two was a controversial split decision for the Mexican. Estrada’s place will be occupied by July King Martineza valuable prospect.

Óscar Valdez (31 years old, super featherweight)

Óscar Valdez has Olympic roots. At age 17 he represented Mexico in Beijing 2008. He also did it in London 2012. He was the first Mexican to get on the podium of a World championship. she got it on Milan 2009when only one guy called Vasyl Lomachenko was able to beat him.

Since 2012, the year in which he entered professionalism, Valdez has built a solid and constant career. It is certainly the least famous type of Canelo Teamthe training team he leads Eddy Reynoso. However, within the group, only Saúl Álvarez himself has offered better results.

Óscar Valdez will unify his WBC world belt against the WBA champion, American Shakur Stevenson. He is the most prominent boxer on Canelo Álvarez’s training team (Photo: Mikey Williams / Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

Valdez has been world champion in two categories, feather and super feather. Their successes are attributable to a sense of duty that they do not know Andy Ruiz or Ryan Garciathe other members of the Cinnamon Team. In this 2022 Óscar could reach the pinnacle of his career, in the fight that will measure him with Shakur Stevensonchampion WBA of 130 pounds, with whom Óscar will unify his WBC title.

Continue reading the story

Win or lose, high challenges are on his way: he has expressed his desire to fight in the lightweight division against lomachenkoan old acquaintance for him, and before Gervonta Davis. Overcome the ghost dopingValdez has years to spare to climb the sanctuary of Mexican boxing.

Gilberto Ramírez (31 years old, light heavyweight)

The Left handed he is a low profile fighter. If someone complies with the precept of “talk inside the ring”, is he. His conditions break with the archetype of the Mexican boxer. It is a mass. He measures 1.89 meters and began his career in the middleweights. When she went up to 165 pounds (super middleweight), the slogan was clear: dominate and make history.

Zurdo Ramírez was the first Mexican to become world champion at 168 pounds. He has a 43-0 record that puts him close to legends like Rocky Marciano and Floyd Mayweather. (Reuters/Andrew Couldridge)

In 2016 he defeated Arthur Abraham and became the first Mexican champion in the super middleweight category. The Left handed He boasts an enviable record of 43-0. He has publicly spoken of his ambition to surpass Floyd Mayweather (50-) and Rocky Marciano (49-0). The fights that separate him from both legends will be the ones that define his career; therefore, the most complex.

Ramírez, with a discreet voice, has not hesitated to challenge the titans of the light heavyweights: Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev. And yes, he has also thrown darts at Saul Alvarez. A career built on modesty could reach heaven on the final journey of the road. The records and the belts are very close. Prudence will no longer be an option.

Jaime Munguía (25 years old, middleweight)

He is the kind of boxer that the Mexican fan loves. Fajador, brave and aware of his charisma: he has a champion star. Munguía, like Gilberto Ramírez, has a physique foreign to that of the great boxing idols of the country. He is 5’3″ and could reach 175 pounds (light heavyweight) in the future with no problem.

Jaime Munguía has long challenged the elite of the middleweights. However, in his last fights he has been accompanied by a trail of doubts. (Sye Williams/Golden Boy/Getty Images)

In 2018, at just 21 years old, he beat Saddam Aliexecutioner of the legendary Miguel Cottoto win the world title WBO of the super welterweight. Early success led him to appear in endless stellar rumors. For four years she has challenged Gennady Golovkin. The press always finds a way to ask you about Cinnamon and a possible fight. Munguía is not afraid of anyone.

However, this man from Tijuana, tutored by Erik Morales you will need to be careful. There are not a few occasions in which he has suffered due to his defensive fragility. His self-esteem makes him believe that he can make up for everything with his fists. On the other hand, the accusations of overprotective They are getting louder.

Charles Adams, in a fight planned for the middle of the year, will be the ideal metronome. It will soon be known if Munguía has material for the Major Leagues.

Isaac Cruz (23 years old, lightweight)

Isaac Cruz recognized himself as an unknown boxer before the December 5, 2021date on which he fought and lost against Gervonta Davis. The pitbull he won by losing, because he drove the protégé of Floyd Mayweather Jr..

Isaac Cruz in the fight that pitted him against Gervonta Davis for the WBA Regular lightweight championship. (Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

His qualities are still developing and raise suspicions. The fans instantly lifted him up after losing to Tankbut in the guild there are many who consider him a “Class C”.

pitbull and his team will have to go step by step. A loss, at the end of the day, is still that. The possible fight with Ryan Garcia It got complicated when it seemed that everything was going in the right direction. His father and his coach, Isaac Cruz Sr., has said that his son is ready to face whoever they are in the lightweight division. Caution should be a priority. pitbull will not be able to boast worthy defeats forever.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

The maneuver of a woman to get rid of car thieves