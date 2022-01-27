The Foreign Ministry of Peru pronounces on the exit of the sea to Bolivia

Criticism rains down on Pedro Castillo after an interview with CNN en Español 5:54

(CNN Spanish) — In Peru, hours after President Pedro Castillo said that he will consult Peruvians to decide on access to the sea for Bolivia, the government issued a statement referring to the treaty that exists between the two countries regarding this issue.

The text, issued this Wednesday, indicates that Peru “promotes and defends the values ​​and interests of the State on the international stage based on the full exercise of its sovereignty and on the basis of the security and integrity of its territory.”

Ombudsman of Peru: The president has limitations 1:35

The statement does not mention an interview by Castillo with CNN, broadcast on Monday and Tuesday, in which he said he would call for a consultation in his country on granting Bolivia access to the sea.

“I am not telling you that I am going to give you the sea for Bolivia (…) Now we will agree, we will consult the people. For that, the people need to manifest themselves,” Castillo told Fernando del Rincón during his interview.

It is not the first time that Castillo refers to Bolivia’s access to the sea. In May 2018, as a political leader, he claimed Bolivia’s access to the sea at an event.

Castillo: I will call a consultation on access to the sea for Bolivia 3:38

According to the Foreign Ministry, Peru has expressed on “several occasions its broadest spirit of solidarity and understanding in relation to the landlocked situation that affects Bolivia.”

“Peru’s action abroad is based on full respect for the Constitution and International Law, in particular, on faithful compliance with the treaties to which the State is a party, as well as on a permanent will to strengthen relations of friendship, cooperation and integration with neighboring countries,” says the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Foreign Ministry statement indicates that “the efforts to provide better conditions for the transit of Bolivian people and goods through Peruvian territory and ports respond to a historical position of Peru that, under no circumstances, can be interpreted as an affectation of our sovereignty. “.

Bolivia welcomes the predisposition

From Bolivia, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Freddy Mamani, welcomed Castillo’s “predisposition.”

“It certainly shows your democratic spirit and willingness to strengthen brotherhood among peoples,” he wrote on Twitter.

Currently, according to Peru, the conditions of the agreement signed by both countries on January 24, 1992 are met. These, according to the Foreign Ministry, “allow Bolivia —with full respect for Peru’s national sovereignty— to enjoy a set of facilities in said Peruvian port and in the special economic zones that were created to favor the development of the south of our country, while facilitating Bolivian foreign trade”.

As a result of an agreement signed in 1992 by Presidents Alberto Fujimori and Jaime Paz Zamora, Peru gave Bolivia a 99-year concession for the southern port of Ilo, which guarantees Bolivia not only access to that terminal on the Pacific but also development of a free zone and tourist.