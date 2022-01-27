The IMF “urges” El Salvador to leave bitcoin as legal tender, but Bukele buys more | Univision Money News

Despite warnings about the volatility of Bitcoin, the Salvadoran president, Nayib Bukele has redoubled his efforts and has instructed the Central Bank to buy more coins. On Friday, the president tweeted that he had bought an additional 410 bitcoin for $15 million, saying he was taking advantage of “really cheap” prices due to the stock market selloff.
The value of bitcoin has fallen dramatically in recent weeks, down 50% from the all-time high in November. As a result, the national treasury has lost $22 million worth of reserves, according to credit rating agency Moody’s.
Following bilateral talks on Tuesday, the IMF directors warned that “there are great risks associated with the use of bitcoin on financial stability, financial integrity and consumer protection, as well as associated contingent tax liabilities,” according to a statement.
The statement went on to urge authorities to reduce the scope of their bitcoin law, removing bitcoin’s status as legal money. In September 2021, El Salvador became the first country in the world to adopt cryptocurrency as legal tender, along with the US dollar. The country’s treasury now includes more than 1,500 bitcoins, according to Bloomberg calculations, based on Bukele’s public statements.
Tuesday’s statement echoes a report shared by the IMF in November, in which the financial regulator wrote that bitcoin’s high price volatility translated into significant consumer protection risks and noted that bitcoin should not be used as legal tender.
The origin of the dispute over bitcoin is a pending request from the government of El Salvador to obtain a loan of 1.3 billion dollars from the IMF. Without the loan, the country will have to find another way to bolster its finances. The IMF says the government’s policies are “unsustainable” and warns that public debt is reaching dangerous levels.
Bukele intends to use the ‘Bitcoin Bonus’ to build a digital city
Bukele is betting on bitcoin to get his government out of the financial hole and has proposed raising $1 billion through a bitcoin bonus to build a new ‘digital’ city in the shadow of the Conchagua volcano, to mine cryptocurrencies with geothermal energy.
It has also launched a national virtual wallet called Goat, that offers fee-free transactions and enables fast cross-border payments. For a country where most people do not have access to traditional financial services, especially in rural areas, Goat aims to offer a convenient tool for those who do not have bank accounts, known as “unbanked”.
Many consider – including the directors of the IMF – that the electronic purse Goat could be an innovative way to boost financial inclusion, although they say that it has to be well regulated to protect it from hackers.
“While Bukele’s move to adopt bitcoin as an alternative to the US dollar in El Salvador has great potential to free the developing world from the yoke of the global financial establishment, his authoritarian behavior here is anathema to cyber-libertarian ideals.” underpinning cryptocurrency,” Morris wrote for major crypto world news outlet CoinDesk.
