The In-Habit project promotes inclusive health and well-being in small and medium-sized European cities

In-Habit, a European Union H2020 project presented in November 2021, will mobilize undervalued resources in different fields (culture, food, human-animal links and those related to the environment) in each of the four cities that will participate in the pilot to increase inclusive health and well-being, applying a gender and diversity-based approach. The focus of this project is to combine technological and digital innovations applied in selected urban public spaces, focusing on neglected areas and vulnerable groups in each city, In-Habit sources reported in a press release.

The initiative will provide innovative concepts to analyze health and well-being as urban common goods, promote the development of social businesses that offer livelihood opportunities and promote healthier lifestyles. The project will have an application to measure the impact of the implemented measures and promote behavior change among residents in the four cities. These solutions will be designed, deployed and managed jointly with and by local stakeholders. The coordinator of the project, Mar Delgado, a researcher at the University of Córdoba, affirms that In-Habit is a unique opportunity to investigate how small and medium-sized cities in Europe can implement strategies to increase the health and well-being of all their citizens. , especially of the most disadvantaged, putting in value resources that already exist, but that have not been used in an integrated way to promote inclusive health and well-being.

Respond to cities with less than 500,000 inhabitants

The In-Habit project responds to Europe’s shortcomings in terms of research and innovation (R&I) to meet the needs of small and medium-sized peripheral cities. Most of the urban R&D in Europe is found in the Central and Nordic countries and in the big cities, while 65% of the urban population lives in cities with fewer than 500,000 inhabitants. In-Habit will also develop an urban planning framework based on innovative approaches to gender and diversity to promote inclusive health and well-being. The project also aims to provide evidence on how the integration of solutions and social innovations contribute to improving inclusive health and well-being, added Mar Delgado. To ensure solutions that really work for cities and their inhabitants, In-Habit will put people at the center of its strategy, creating public-private-people partnerships of citizens, policy makers and urban planners, (social) ) and the researchers, described sources from the University of Córdoba. Ugo Guarnacci, project advisor for the European Commission, believes that In-Habit tries to create a vision of how diversity, equity and inclusion can be fundamental elements to promote health and well-being in cities. The project engage citizens, especially from marginalized groups and deploy innovative solutions. The beauty of projects like In-Habit is their potential to showcase the added value of European Union research and innovation in all fields.



