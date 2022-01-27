The madness that Bad Bunny generated in Mexico by asking for a free concert in the Zócalo

Bad Bunny Photo: Getty Images

Bad Bunny, the singer with the most reproductions worldwide and in Mexico on the Spotify platform, announced through a video on his Instagram account the dates for his new tour called ‘World’s Hottest Tour’, in which he will have two presentations in the country, as he will visit Monterrey and Mexico City.

In the recording we see Bad Bunny having dinner with his girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri, whom he later leaves in the company of the Spanish actor Mario Casas, and mentions to his fans: “People, we have to start worrying less and enjoying ourselves more because life goes fast. , too fast. Just as the tickets for the Last World Tour were sold, I was thinking, what if I already announce my next tour? So while I’m working on my next album coming out this year, you guys can already buy tickets for the next tour.”

What has unleashed the fury of his Mexican followers is that the tour will begin on August 5 in the United States and will end at the CDMX Azteca Stadium on December 9. The price of the tickets is not yet known, however, on social networks several fans of the singer are asking the local government, headed by Claudia Sheinbaum, to organize a concert for him on the Zócalo plate.

On Twitter there are several messages such as: “If Claudia Sheinbaum brings Bad Bunny to the Zócalo, she has already won the next presidency, I am not saying it, the people of Mexico say it.”

But what unleashed the madness was a screenshot of an alleged conversation with the head of government in which a young man named Luis mentions to her: “Hello, Dr. Sheinbaum, good evening, I would like to consult a citizen petition, how many RT’s and favs so that a free Bad Bunny concert is put together in the Zócalo?

Then the supposed Claudia mentions to him, “good evening, Luis, this is a complicated issue, there would have to be enough to show that it is in the interest of the public”, to which he replies, “of course, I understand, what do you think? 50,000 likes?

Finally, she replies: “80,000 and not to spend this week to be able to make the necessary arrangements.”

And now in said social network, several Bad Bunny fans continue to write that they want it for free in the Historic Center of the capital and labeling the head of government.

The tickets for the ‘World’s Hottest Tour’ already have a price in Colombia and Peru, in the first, the most expensive ticket is $455 thousand Colombian pesos, which would be about $2,370 Mexican pesos, while in the other country it is $680 soles, about $3,681 Mexican pesos.

