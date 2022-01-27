The Meta supercomputer that will shape the metaverse and break down language barriers

File photo. | Credit: Balint Porneczi/Bloomberg

Meta is building a supercomputer with the aim of executing learning algorithms that provide him with the necessary knowledge to continue creating his virtual universe.

According to the company, AI Research Supercluster (RSC) would already be among the most powerful machines on the planet, and that is not yet finished, because once its construction is finished it would be the fastest artificial intelligence computer in the world.

The applications of said supercomputer will be very varied, initially, Meta expects RSC to improve its products and social networks by training better algorithms that detect harmful content, in the same way, the company would aim to improve communication worldwide, because according to Zuckerberg’s company, advances made with the team could enable real-time language translation between thousands of people online.

On the other hand, RSC has its eyes on the metaverse, Well, as Jerome Pessenti, vice president of AI at Meta, explained to the international Wall Street Journal: “in the metaverse, one hundred percent of the time it is a 3D multisensory experience, and you need to create artificial intelligence agents in that environment that are relevant for you”.

Many companies are turning to creating more powerful AI models powered by supercomputers, because according to SingularityHub, OpenAI’s GPT-3 language algorithm was capable of channeling more than 175 billion parameters at a time, being 17 times larger than the predecessor from the same company. Building on the success of OpenAI, Microsoft introduced its Megatron AI in 2021, an algorithm three times larger than GPT-3.

Google decided not to be left behind and develop an algorithm capable of analyzing more than a trillion parameters and now, Meta has arrived announcing that it plans to use RSC to train algorithms with billions of parameters.

Supercomputers receive this denomination due to their power, but they can have totally different uses and constructions., it all depends on what it is built for, because they can be used to simulate physical phenomena such as elementary particles to the Earth’s climate and the movements of the universe in general also, in the field of AI, as is the case of Meta machine and some of the most powerful in the world.

Nowadays, RSC runs on over 6,800 NVIDIA A100 graphics processing units (GPUs)The curious thing is that once the same chip was used only for video games, but currently, it has taken a course that brings it closer to working more with Artificial Intelligence.

To increase its algorithm training speed, the facility where the supercomputer drives away is expected to include 16,000 GPUs and one exabyte of storage, equivalent to one trillion Gigabytes or one million Terabytes, giving it the ability to serve up data at 16 Terabytes per second. If completed soon, RSC would become the fastest AI supercomputer in the world.

The fastest supercomputer in the world today

According to the Top500 organization and its most recent supercomputer list, the world’s fastest finished supercomputer would be the Japanese Fugaku machine, which uses no GPU, which clocked in at a top speed of 442 petaflops, understanding a flop as a unit of measurement. of power, a petaflop would represent a billion operations per second; however, for AI applications specifically, Fugaku would reach a speed of more than one exaflop, representing a million trillion operations per second; however, it would be dethroned by RSC, which is aiming for 5 exaflops.

Meta’s competition in AI is not small, because in order to be the fastest supercomputer in the world, RSC must be finished soon, as other machines such as Frontier, which is already under construction, are expected to be up to three times faster than Fugaku .

Now, the more supercomputers work, the more and better applications society can see in many routines of life in the coming years.

