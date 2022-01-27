The myth of the Azteca Stadium and the end of the curse for the rivals of the National Team

Aztec Stadium | Photo: Getty Images

The fifa date is about to start and with it the The Mexican Futbol selection will play the qualifying matches of Concacaf heading to Qatar 2022 behind closed doors. The Aforum will be only two thousand people, who will be in charge of encouraging the team led by Gerardo Martino in their matches against Costa Rica and Panama at the Azteca Stadium.

Despite the belief of the majority, the Colossus of Santa Ursula has ceased to mean a barrier for the opponents who compete against the Tricolor. Recent statements from Hector Herreramidfielder of Atletico Madrid, penetrated deep when he mentioned that the property no longer weighed. Some agreed on his hypothesis and others, the romantics of sport, judged H H.

To receive love you have to give it, a situation that the national team has sometimes not understood. The level of football that the Tri The fans seem to dislike their peers in the area and the team has become self-absorbed, as if only those inside the green rectangle mattered.

Mexico will play the matches against Costa Rica and Panama behind closed doors for Qatar 2022 (Photo: Mauricio Salas/Jam Media/Getty Images)

Hostage to results, footballers of the national team they have lost any altar that has been set for them in the heads of football lovers. The players arrive from their international clubs, land in the Mexican capital and return to the club that pays them financially, as if the Nido was only a 90 or 180 minute walk away.

Was Héctor Herrera guilty of being honest? Perhaps you have forgotten that the spectators have constantly supported the team without receiving something reciprocal in return. The fifth game It has been left in the distance when Mexico plays the world cups, the latest results are already part of history, the fall of the national team against: Brazil, Holland, twice Argentina Y U.S have marked the failure and path of the Aztec squad in the global.

It was February 2013 when the The Mexican Futbol selection he played, for the last time, in all-white attire. In front of me was the jamaican national team. The stage was Aztec stadium and the first game of the hexagonal was played towards Brazil 2014. The score was 0 to 0. In the middle of the duel, the fans chanted the game of the reggaeboyz after the performance of their players. Something snapped at that moment.

Continue reading the story

One of the last national teams to be cheered on when playing at home was Ricardo Antonio La Volpe prior to the world cup Germany 2006 wave of Javier Aguirre in 2010. Same as that of Miguel Mejia Baron in 1994, where the comparison of that equipment with current generations seems to have no end and remains latent.

For his charisma, goals or identity with the national team, Javier Chicharito Hernandez has been relegated from Tricolor for internal issues. The player was a stimulus for the followers of the Mexican eleventh and has gone from being the protagonist to the antagonist of the squad. His absence has left a void in the place of one of the last idols of the group and his place seems to have a place in Raul Jimenez, another possible response to the dislike of Mexican fans.

Added to the above, the distances were shortened. Gone are the games in which a player like Louis Robert Alves Zague He had seven touchdowns in the same game. The goals against rivals in the area are no longer seen in the Aztec stadium. teams like Canada and Jamaica have faced the national team in the octagonal and recently Mexico could only salvage four units when playing at home.

Héctor Herrera recently declared that playing at the Azteca Stadium with the Mexican team no longer weighs (Photo: Héctor Vivas/Getty Images)

In previous years, when the stadium located in Tlalpan Causeway roared, it did so on weekends, on Sundays at 12:00 noon and with the advantage of Height above sea level that Mexico City offered. The capacity has been reduced, there are no longer 100 thousand spectators those who fill the building, but why extend it, if the fans would not fill the seats. He got bored.

H H blacksmith compared the boiling Aztec with the of Cuscatlan of El Salvador and with him san pedro sula stadium in Honduras. He argued that from the first minute and, since they disembarked in Central American territory, feel hostility from Salvadoran and Honduran supporters. Perhaps they still believe in their team, have nothing to lose and subject their rivals to the heat of the enmity.

Also, the cost of tickets to see the national soccer team has risen Spend on ticket, food, parking and drinks inside the stadium for receive an agonizing draw? some for sure, they would prefer to watch the game from the comfort of your home.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

The maneuver of a woman to get rid of car thieves