The novel is over! Kervin Arriaga will become a new player for Minnesota United in MLS

2022-01-26

After several weeks of tension, Honduran midfielder Kervin Arriaga will finally leave marathon to become a new signing of a team of the Major League Soccer (MLS). The national team is virtually a new player in the Minnesota United FC of the United States MLS. Unofficially it was learned that Arriaga will be presented by the American team next week. In the MLS club they already have Honduran Joseph Rosales in their ranks and in this way he will be sharing a dressing room with the containment.

“It is practically a closed case. In the next few hours the player will be transferred, it is a matter of hours and we must wish the player the best and that he can reap triumphs that is for the good of Honduran soccer”, Orinson Amaya said regarding the signing of Arriaga in statements he gave to the program 90 minute. And he added: “It is a matter of hours to make it official, they are practically waiting for it.” See: Marathón puts an end to the song Kervin Arriaga; They are looking for a team abroad or he will fulfill his contract until June Grupo Opsa reported exclusively on October 8 that the Minnesota United F.C. came to watch Arriaga in the duel where Honduras tied 0-0 against Costa Rican and This information was confirmed by the president of the Marathon.