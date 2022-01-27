The reinforcement that the Lakers plan to sign

NBA

The Los Angeles quintet plans to make a move to strengthen its squad for the rest of this NBA season.

Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and LeBron James
It is no secret to anyone that Los Angeles Lakers should improve for the rest of the regular season of the National Basketball Association If you want to keep alive your aspirations of qualifying for the NBA Playoffs.

It seems that LeBron James’ offensive explosion is not enough, Well, the player has been performing at his best for weeks with games of 30 points or more, and even so, obtaining victory is a complicated task for those in purple and purple.

There has been talk of fire Frank Vogel, sit Russell Westbrook or trade him. Many measures sound but none materialize, until now, because as it was recently known, the Los Angeles quintet plans a signs this week.

The new reinforcement of the Los Angeles Lakers

As revealed by Adrian Wojnarowski, renowned NBA insider on ESPN, Los Angeles Lakers have the full intention to hire next Thursday to Stanley Johnson and join him to the team completely with the intention of reinforcing the squad.

Let’s remember that Johnson arrived at the Lakers on a 10-day contract, but thanks to his intensity, versatility and game shown, the office has decided to take him full time. Furthermore, the insider also revealed that the Los Angeles quintet hopes to sign him for two yearsincluding a team option for the 2022-2023 season.

