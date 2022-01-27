The shameful and violent attitude of the América Femenil coach against the Rayadas

Craig Harrington, technical director of Women’s America. (Photo: Cesar Gomez/Jam Media/Getty Images)

Striped coach, Eve Mirrordenounced in the press conference after the game against America, that the coach of the Women’s Eagles, Craig Harringtonmade verbal violence towards Monterrey players.

The unfortunate event would have happened when in the 61st minute the Eagles committed a foul and before the warning the azulcrema coach began to complain in an unsportsmanlike way. This action led to his expulsion.

“What happened today on the pitch is inadmissible. Today my fellow coach [Craig Harrington]He made some mistakes. I hope that the disciplinary authorities take action on the matter about what he said to my players,” said Espejo.

“The coach of the opposing team [América] did. I denounce it strongly, I will never allow my players to be messed with nor will I allow anyone to be offended under any circumstances. I can’t let it go,” he added.

It’s not the first time that Craig Harrington is accused of misconduct in his job as technical director. Following his dismissal in 2020 from Utah Royals of the US women’s league it came to light that there were multiple complaints about being verbally abusive with the players, in addition to accusations against him for racism and sexism.

That was already public knowledge when America decided to hire him for having “the ideal profile to support the sports project we are working on. He is a coach who has experience in women’s soccer and player development. We are sure he will build a leading team who will compete for the title”, according to the words of Claudia Carrión, sports director of the women’s team.

The match ended with a 0-2 victory for Las Rayadas in their visit to the Coloso de Santa Úrsula, in activity of Matchday 3 of the Liga MX Femenil. (With information from El Universal).

