The stat that shows Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors need Draymond Green

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors need Draymond Green like water in the desert and one fact proves it.

One of the great candidates to win the title of the 2021-22 season of the National Basketball Association (NBA) are the Golden State Warriorswho started the year as the team they were a couple of seasons ago, wiping out all the competition.

However, as the season progressed, the performance dropped a bit, until they were passed by the phoenix suns in the Western Conference, where they are currently second with a record of 35 wins and 13 losses.

One of the reasons why they lowered the level was and is the bad time they are going through Stephen Currywho has not found his rhythm for two months, and the return of Klay Thompsonalthough highly anticipated, did not help to change that matter.

But the team undoubtedly suffered a much more significant downturn since he was injured Draymond Green, who suffers from a disc-related problem in his lower back. While his situation will only be reassessed in the next week, the Warriors suffer.

The Warriors without Draymond Green

With Green on the court, Golden State is 28-6 on the season. But in the 14 games he did not play they are 7-7, showing that not only the franchise needs it, but Curry as well, since it is essential because of the chemistry they have on the field.