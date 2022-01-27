The successful video of Ricardo Arjona and Gaby Moreno (what does Christina Aguilera have to do with the decision of the Guatemalan singer-songwriter) – Prensa Libre

“The song was born like this, when I said small (A kiss and seeing you become small…) Today many are playing with the vowels in the matter of genres, but at that time (2011-2012) that did not happen. When I said little: a woman would have to be singing, “said Arjona in a one-minute video.

Ricardo Arjona commented this Wednesday, January 16, that he is happy to see the success that the video clip of the song has on YouTube Was you, which sings with Gaby Moreno.

“The people of Sony proposed Christina Aguilera to sing the song, I never said it,” added Ricardo, commenting on how the song was born, which would originally be sung as a duet with the American artist Christina Aguilera.

“I already had the record made and it had a release date. Someone told me: he is going through certain things, in the same way that he tells you that he can record this day, it may be that he will record it a month later. I did not want to play it because I did not like that uncertainty, “added the Guatemalan singer-songwriter.

“Then I remember that my family had told me that I had to listen to a Guatemalan singer…”, Ricardo concluded by showing Gaby Moreno, a national singer-songwriter, in a one-minute video who added her unique voice to the song that was recorded. in 2011 and that its official video clip was released in 2012. In addition, the song became an anthem for Guatemalan talent.

the video clip

The official video of Was you It was launched on February 9, 2012 and in that year, Arjona said that, to do it, he traveled to different parts of the country, including Panajachel, Sololá, to show the world the beauty of Guatemala.

In the clip, the national interpreter is shown in his role as driver as part of the scenery where he expresses his good sense of humor. This theme comes from his recent album Independent, which was released on October 4, 2011.

On February 9, 2021, the eyes of thousands of people around the world, especially in Latin America, were waiting for the launch of Was you, video clip with which Arjona showed a love story set on stages in his native country: Guatemala.

The colonial streets of Antigua Guatemala, the warmth of Río Dulce, the peace of Lake Atitlán, the beauty of Semuc Champey and the imposing ruins of Tikal were in charge of setting and narrating the story of Ricardo Arjona, Was you, to all the world.

The Guatemalan singer-songwriter fused more than the beauty of the Guatemalan landscapes with the country’s artistic talent, singing the romantic song together with his compatriot Gaby Moreno.

Production

Was you It reflects a load of visual and musical creativity that, when united, show a story that breaks the prejudices of love and recounts a dark facet with intense lyrics that reach the heart.

The video clip was recorded in December 2011, directed by the Argentine Joaquín Cambre.

Culture

Was you It also shows a waste of Guatemalan culture, not only by reflecting the talent of Moreno and Arjona, but also by bringing scenes from emblematic and important points of the country.

Other collaborations with Gaby Moreno

On Thursday, October 15, 2021, Ricardo Arjona published The blues of notoriety, a new duet with Gaby Moreno, and which he included on his album White, which was released on May 29 of that year and was recorded at Abbey Road Studios in England.

The album White It was cataloged by Ricardo himself as a mission accomplished that gave him several satisfactions and that, over time, has also allowed him to reinvent himself.

Black and White Tour

Arjona is currently rehearsing his repertoire to present it live on his new tour, which will begin on February 3.

with 25 shows sold out (full house) in Europe, Argentina and Chile, the Guatemalan singer-songwriter will arrive in the United States on a tour of more than 30 concerts in the main cities.

With places like New York, Miami and Puerto Rico that had to open second performances before the sold out of the first function, this Wednesday the 26th he announced that the tickets for his Orlando concert are also sold out and that he will add four more concerts to his tour of the United States that will kick off on March 24.

The cities that join tour They are: San Antonio (April 7), Atlantic City (May 21), Tampa (June 2) and Fort Myers (June 5).