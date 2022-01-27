The Supervisory Board leaves the Christmas bonus of public employees intact

The new fiscal plan that the Fiscal Oversight Board (JSF) intends to certify on Thursday rests on better economic projections, as a result of the new interpretations that the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has given to the federal program that finances the health reform, which will allow a new round of wage increases for public employees would remove the possibility of a budget deficit picture until the government complies with its creditors and would allow paying the agreement to finance the retirement of the police officers.

The forecasts seem so encouraging that the fiscal plan that the Board would certify this Thursday will include -henceforth- the payment of the Christmas bonus to public employees.

According to the executive director of the Board, Natalie Jaresko, by incorporating the new amount of funds that Puerto Rico would receive, according to CMS, and consolidating the structural reforms in favor of economic activity, there would be enough money to pay some $375 million in salary increases for teachers, police officers, correctional officers, and firefighters by the end of fiscal year 2024 and encourage public employee salaries to be periodically reviewed to adjust for inflation.

Similarly, according to Jaresko, to the extent that the economy improves, the government will have enough income to capitalize the pension trust that is part of the central government’s Adjustment Plan (PDA) and also to comply with bondholders and other creditors. . Now, It will not be until the year 2048, when according to the projections of the Board, Puerto Rico could enter a deficit scenario.

If that were the case, explained the executive director of the Board, the trust to supplement pension payments for retirees -through the PayGo System- would already have the necessary resources -some $10.3 billion at the end of 10 years- to meet with such an obligation.

Another tax world

The new projections unveiled by Jaresko represent almost a 180-degree turn to the picture that, according to the Board, the island led until just two years ago, when it negotiated with the central government bondholders.

According to the current fiscal plan, despite the implementation of various structural reforms of an economic nature, Puerto Rico entered a deficit picture as of the year 2036, a scenario that, in the opinion of some, made debt restructuring unavoidable.

Since the Board began to operate in Puerto Rico, as a result of the federal PROMESA law, various organizations such as Espacios Abiertos and even bondholder groups have argued that the organization’s economic forecasting and budget management exercises have been characterized by being conservative from the side of collections to the treasury and more optimistic about consolidation programs and budget savings.

“The service to the debt does not reduce the expenses in the government”, said Jaresko when indicating that the payment of the public debt will have an incremental effect on the budget.

According to Jaresko, it has been erroneously interpreted that once payments to bondholders begin, estimated at about $1,150 million per year, considering the Corporation of the Sales Interest Fund (Cofina), that item would come out of the current budget. What will happen in the future, according to Jaresko, is that given that, in past years, public spending has been below revenues to the treasury, now, spending in the budget would increase to reflect the payment of the public debt restructured.

Medicaid funds

For Jaresko, apart from the fact that the government is advancing in several structural reforms required by the Board, the island’s economic forecasts are going well because federal funds for reconstruction have begun to flow into the economy and because the fiscal body has recognized in its numbers, the allocation that Puerto Rico would receive -through the federal Medicaid program- permanently, which would put an end to the so-called “fiscal abyss.”

Such a premise would imply that the federal government would pay almost 98% of the health reform. According to the current fiscal plan, excluding the Platinum program, the Vital plan costs the treasury about $3,000 million. The expenses of the Vital program, however, according to data from the Health Insurance Administration (ASES), amount to nearly $4,000 million.

Jaresko emphasized that the Board continues to apply its policy of only projecting revenues from approved laws. In this sense, Jaresko maintained that the Board included in its numbers the maximum amount that Puerto Rico would receive through Medicaid, according to CMS.

Recently, CMS concluded that a law approved in 2019 would allow Puerto Rico to receive up to $2,943 million in funds for the so-called Vital plan on a permanent basis. That figure is almost six times, the projection that the Board included in its numbers and that was around a little more than $400 million.

The Board’s decision to incorporate the revised allocation by CMS into its projections could be interpreted as an achievement by Governor Pedro Pierluisi, who consistently argued to the Board that even if the federal government reduced Medicaid allocations, it would never be would reduce to $400 million.

Board meets

This Thursday, the Board will meet to certify the first fiscal plan of the central government after last week, the federal judge in charge of Puerto Rico’s Title III Cases, Laura Taylor Swain, confirmed the PDA and also the restructuring of the Infrastructure Financing Authority (AFI) and the Convention District Authority (ADC).

“This fiscal plan is really a turning point for Puerto Rico,” Jaresko said., who in a short session with journalists, offered some details of the changes that the fiscal plan will reflect, which in turn, will allow amending the current budget.

For Jaresko, thanks to “the incredible achievement” that the approval of the PDA represents, Puerto Rico will have a “predictable” budget in terms of public debt, which in turn allows the focus to be placed on initiatives that would contribute to better government services.

According to the official, starting next July, The plan contemplates increasing the average salary of educators by 20% and the average salary of police, firefighters and correctional officers by 15%. There will also be increases for employees of the judicial branch and supervisory agencies such as the Office of the Comptroller of Puerto Rico.

The raises would be granted over two years, and the second raise will be subject to the government and public employees meeting certain targets.

“The (JSF) has agreed to budget and include, in the future, the Christmas bonus for all public employees,” said Jaresko.

The elimination of the Christmas bonus was one of the first changes that the Board wanted to promote as part of a labor reform, which contemplated the elimination of fringe benefits, both in the public and private sectors.

Similarly, Jaresko indicated that the fiscal plan includes the funds that will honor the stipulation to grant a pension benefit to members of the Puerto Rico Police, as well as incentives for those agents close to retirement and who decide to remain active in force and train new officers.

Washington DC correspondent José A. Delgado contributed to this article.