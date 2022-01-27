The total number of deaths from COVID-19 increases after 19 new deaths in Puerto Rico

The total deaths from COVID-19 in Puerto Rico rose this Thursday to 3,773 after reporting 19 new deaths.

This was reported by Health Department in its preliminary report, in which it also detailed that most of the deceased were not vaccinated or did not have their booster dose of the vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

According to the agency, eight of the deceased were not vaccinated, 10 were only vaccinated with two doses, and one had not received his booster dose.

“The third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has reduced the severity of infection from a virus without precedent. Make an informed decision and protect yourself,” the agency urged.

The total reported today brought to 454 the number of deaths reported on the island so far in January. The island is currently averaging 15 deaths per day.

Secretary of Health, Carlos Melladohas clarified on several occasions that the number of deaths is higher in people vaccinated with two doses than in those not vaccinated because the majority of the population is inoculated, so “proportionally, the number will be higher.”

Regarding deaths by vaccination status, Health explained that the average number of deaths unvaccinated people for every 100,000 -in a period of 30 days- it is 25; in the case of vaccinated (with two doses) is 14; and refering to vaccinated with booster doses is 5.

In total, they have been reported in the last 30 days:

– 169 deaths of people not vaccinated out of a population of 666,628 (this population number is constantly changing as people get vaccinated).

– 240 deaths of people vaccinated (partially without the booster dose) out of a population of 1,674,628 (this population number is constantly changing as people reach the time they are eligible to receive the booster).

– 54 deaths of people vaccinated with the drug booster out of a population of 864,581 (this population figure is constantly changing, depending on the number of people receiving that dose).

On the other hand, total hospitalizations for the virus dropped to 647, about 17 patients less than yesterday. The total hospitalized is broken down into 601 who are adult patients and 46 pediatric.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate reported at 6:00 am was 22.23%, which means that 22 out of 100 tests for the SARS-CoV-2 virus are positive.

The rest of the data on hospitalizations, average number of positive cases, demographics of deaths and the official positivity rate will be reported at noon.