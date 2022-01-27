The US economy grew 5.7% annually in 2021, the largest jump since 1984

File image of containers at the Yusen Terminals (YTI) on the Port of Los Angeles Terminal Island in Los Angeles, California, USA. January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File

The US economy grew by 1.7% in the last three months of 2021, the Commerce Department announced Thursday.

The figure, adjusted for inflation, reflects the gross domestic product growth, the broadest measure of goods and services produced. On an annualized basis, the increase for the quarter was 6.9%.

For the entire year, the economic expansion was 5.7%, the highest since 1984, which also reflects the depth of the damage inflicted by the coronavirus in the previous year.

After the publication of these data, Wall Street’s main indices rose minutes after opening this Thursday. At 14:35 GMT, the Nasdaq grew 2.38%, the Dow Jones 0.82% and the S&P 500 rose 0.89%.

What’s more, household consumption, which account for nearly three-quarters of the US economy, increased 7.9% last year.

The strong growth in the fourth quarter was driven in part by the consumer spending, which “mainly reflected a increase in services, led by health care, leisure and transport”, reported the Department of Commerce. Private investment was also an important factor.

Consumer spending and private investment picked up quickly as a result of advances in the vaccination campaign, cheap credit terms and additional rounds of federal aid to households and businesses.

Squeezed by inflation and by COVID-19, US economy expected to slow this year. Experts have lowered their forecasts for the current January-March quarter, reflecting the impact of the Omicron variant. For the full year 2022, the International Monetary Fund has forecast that the country’s GDP growth will slow to 4%.

On the other hand, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday that plans to start raising its benchmark interest rate as early as March, a key step in reversing his pandemic-era low-rate policies that have boosted hiring and growth, but also inflation.

The US central bank also decided to continue reducing the monthly rate of bond purchases, and plans to eliminate it completely in early March.

In its statement at the end of its two-day meeting, the institution chaired by Jerome Powell indicated that as of February it will only buy bonds worth 30,000 million dollars, after having gradually reduced this figure since the 120,000 million monthly.

The Fed noted that job creation in recent months has been “solid” and that unemployment has gone down “substantially”, but that inflation remains high due to “imbalances between supply and demand related to the pandemic and the reopening of the economy.”

