The Xunta will create an Anaphylaxis Code Team in each area

The manager of Sergas, José Flores Arias.

The Department of Health of the Xunta de Galicia will create through the Galician Health Service (Sergas) a Equipment Code Anaphylaxis in each health area. This has been announced by the manager of Sergas, Jose Flores Ariasin the 5th Committee on Health, Social Policy and Employment of the Parliament of Galicia, indicating that each project will have a coordinator as leader.

The manager explained that it will be a multidisciplinary team responsible for disseminating the Code, monitoring its implementation and detecting areas for improvement and proposing corrective measures. The Galician health department is also going to design content for teaching and disseminating the Code among patients and health professionals.

Flores has said that sjose e estimates that 4 percent of the population has an allergy to some food and 3 percent to an insect bite, which means that approximately 200,000 Galicians they could react to certain exposures.

Furthermore, there is a high recurrence in each patient, being able to reach 54 percent, either for the same cause or for another related one. Specifically, since May 2021, at the Emergency Coordination Center of Galicia-061, 57 patients classified as Code Anaphylaxis were treated. Also, in recent years, admissions to hospitals for anaphylaxis have increased five to seven times.

What is the Anaphylaxis Code?

Anaphylaxis Code is a care program based on the early recognition of the signs and symptoms of an anaphylactic reactionlaunched since May last year in Galicia, and with the consequent prioritization of care and immediate transfer to a hospital.

The objectives of this care program are the registration of all patients who have presented an anaphylactic reaction and sensitize professionals and patients of the importance of prevention, detection and early treatment of anaphylaxis.

With the creation of this Code by the Galician Health Service, a multidisciplinary working group was launched, made up of health professionals from the General Directorate of Health Assistance of Sergas, 061, Primary Care services, allergology and intensive care units, which designed an action protocol at each care level, guaranteeing the assessment of the inclusion of these patients in allergology consultations in 24 hours and, in addition, prescribing self-injectable adrenaline at discharge, as a treatment in case of recurrence