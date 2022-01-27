There are 12,000 chairs in Apple Park, and each one costs $1,200.

Yes there are a chair that over the years has reaped success after success in the offices that of course is the Aeron. Since its launch in 1994, it has positioned itself as the chair par excellence for offices, an industrial chair that shows all the mechanisms it has to offer maximum ergonomics, including that characteristic mesh that replaces the fabric. But to one of the world’s leading designers and former head of the craft at Apple, Jony Ive don’t like it.

When a chair means everything

Aeron chairs were made with ergonomics and the health of the worker in mind, that office worker who spent hours sitting at a desk in the late 1990s and during the first decade of this century. However, times have now changed, and spending the day sitting in front of the computer can be synonymous with monotonous work. What the current user is looking for is to move, and the little time he spends in front of the computer that is comfortable but does not encourage him to stay there.



The Aeron Chair is an icon of product design and the quintessential office chair of the 1990s and early 21st century.

This is precisely the key to the Pacific office chair, a chair that designers Edward Barber and Jay Osgerby began designing for the Swiss furniture company Vitra in 2012. At the end of 2017 it finally went on sale to the public, but the first buyer was not just anyone, but Jony Ive himself to put them all over Apple Park. As the designers comment, once they met Jony Ive (as friends and not for work), he just couldn’t find any chairs he liked for Apple’s new offices. He saw the chair they were working on, raised an eyebrow, and said, “That’s interesting.”



Pacific Chair, the chair chosen by Jony Ive for the entire Apple Park.

The Pacific chair, like any design and quality chair, has a cost to match, from $1,185 to $3,500 depending on materials of the upholstery. It is offered in three backrest heights and a plastic or aluminum finish and can be upholstered in four fabrics in dozens of shades. There are also two types of leather in another 22 different colors. Jony Ive’s choice for all Apple workers was in a custom-made navy blue fabric, surely with aluminum and no plastic.

You can get yourself a Pacific chair from around $1,200. Although the price may seem high, the truth is that quality chairs go up to much more than one imagines, the Aeron for example reaches almost 800 dollars in its basic version. And if you think that not everyone buys these chairs, today and more than 20 years later, 1,500 Aeron chairs are sold every day, one every 17 seconds.

Does it still seem excessive to you that Apple spends €1,200 for each of the approximately 12,000 desks in Apple Park (a total of 14.4 million euros)? Look at it another way, that money returns to the company’s coffers in the time it sells 12,000 latest-generation iPhones. Regardless, the attention to detail at Apple Park by Steve Jobs and Jony Ive has always been overwhelming, taking a year and a half to design the perfect doorknob. And well, the seats of the Steve Jobs Theater cost 14,000 euros, luckily only 1,000 have been installed in the auditorium.

