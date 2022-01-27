There is a teacher deficit of 3,800 teachers in the 44 Medicine degrees

The Forum of the Medical Profession supports the proposals of the deans to alleviate the worrying deficit of medical professors in the faculties

Currently, according to data from the Ministry of Universities, there is a worrying shortage of professors in the faculties of Medicine. Specifically, it is estimated that in order to have a student-teacher ratio similar to that of the Science branch, there is a deficit of 3,800 professors for teaching in the 44 degrees of Medicine that are taught nationwide. In this way, it would be necessary to incorporate 410 teachers each course. The reality is that the number of accredited teachers does not reach a hundred.

In this way, the Forum of the Medical Profession has issued a statement in this regard. In the same, he reports that he supports the proposals of the National Conference of Deans of the Faculties of Medicine (CNDFM) to alleviate this situation.

This positioning took place after first meeting of the working group created by the Ministry of Universities. In addition to the problems of the teaching staff, issues such as places for new entrants to Medicine studies were discussed. Also the opening of new faculties or access to the Degree, even considering the possibility of implementing a single list as opposed to the current system of election by university districts.

Measures against the shortage of teachers

Thus, the Forum defends the need to work for the review of the criteria of the ANECA Academy Program. It is hoped that in this way it will be possible to incorporate the best professionals from the health centers as teachers of the Health Sciences branch. All this adapting the teaching and research requirements and valuing the healthcare activity.

In addition, it is necessary to develop figure of the Linked Doctor Hired Professor. Likewise, create the figure of the Linked Doctor Assistant Professor that the LOSU contemplates. Also, adequately recognize the functions performed by associate professors and tutors and honorary clinical collaborators. In this sense, the growing presence of non-medical teaching staff in the Medicine Degree has been highlighted.