There is an Internet browser for gamers and you can now download it for free at the EGS

The Epic Games Store is more than just a video game store. In addition to offering gifts every week and even offering stores within the store, it now has other types of software as well. We are talking about an Internet browser that is free and claims to be designed for gamers.

The thing is that the Epic Games Store already offers Opera GX. It is an Internet browser that is promoted as “the first” designed with gamers in mind. It is a product that can be downloaded from the official Opera site since 2019, but now the door has been opened to the Epic Games Store.

But what the heck is a browser for gamers? Although it is clear that a lot of it is marketing, the reality is that it has some features that will surely be of interest to several players. For example, it allows you to limit the use of RAM, processor and network so that they are allocated to what matters most to you: your games.

Another interesting detail is that Opera Gx has integration with Discord, Twitch and other messengers. It also features support for dynamic lighting effects with peripherals from Razer and Corsair.

“Since its launch, the Epic Games Store has become a true distribution center for online games and software, offering gamers a much-needed choice with access to multiple gaming platforms. At Opera, our mission is to create superior products. that users choose to use and install. This mission has led to the development of Opera GX, the preferred browser by gamers, who decide to make it their default because of its superior features, look and feel. Opera GX is a perfect fit for Epic Games Store because of this shared passion for creating choice and enabling a community of gamers,” said Annette de Freitas, Head of Business Development at Opera Gaming.

What do you think about this new? Do you think a gaming browser makes sense? Tell us in the comments.

