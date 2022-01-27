These 2 OPPO phones are already being updated to Android 12 with ColorOS 12

It is now possible to enjoy the news of Android 12 on two of OPPO’s most popular mobiles.

OPPO continues to distribute the update to Android 12 among the most popular phones in its catalog. Starting today, holders of two of the most popular models of the brand In recent years, they can already enjoy the changes that ColorOS 12 brings, the latest version of the company’s software.

Are the OPPO Reno5 and OPPO Reno6, two of the latest models in the Reno series. The update has started to be distributed in some countries, and with the passing of days it should be available in all regions where the devices were officially sold.

Android 12 arrives at OPPO Reno5 and Reno6

As the company itself has confirmed on its official forums, the update to Android 12 and ColorOS 12 have started arriving today at OPPO Reno5 and OPPO Reno6. Also included is the OPPO Reno5 Marvel Edition.

For now, the update has started to roll out on Indonesia, and with the passing of days it will be available in the rest of the countries. The brand encourages us to stay tuned to its communication channels for more details on the rollout of the update in other regions.

Android 12 arrives on OPPO mobiles along with Color OSa new version of the company’s customization layer, which introduces novelties such as a revamped animation engineimprovements in memory usage and power consumption, new privacy features and much more.

According to the brand planning given by the company, along with the OPPO Ren5 and Reno6 there are other mobiles that should receive the update to Android 12 this month, including cheaper models such as the OPPO A73 5G or the OPPO Reno 5Z 5G.

