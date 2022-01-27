The race of Vicente Fernandez was not without controversy, for many years the singer was related to members of organized crime, although not directly, members of his family were singled out for being involved in illegal acts and it is said that there are business between the Fernández family and the Sinaloa Cartel, a criminal group founded and directed by Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmanfor several years.

According to Chente’s unauthorized biography, written and edited by journalist Olga Wornat, he points to two members of the singer’s family Vicente Fernandez as the main operators of the alleged business with the Sinaloa Cartel, sparking controversy.

Related news

For many years, the Fernandez family He failed the biography made by Olga Wornat because it spoke of Chente’s dark side, his love affairs outside of marriage and the dark episodes that his family would have had with organized crime. One of the main ones pointed out is Gerardo Fernández, eldest son of Vicente Fernandez and who is seen as the ‘black sheep’, due to his alleged business dangerous with the narco who put the reputation of the dynasty at risk.

Chente’s unauthorized biography is called ‘El Último Rey’ and is the work of the Argentinean Olga Wornat, who assures that she was repressed at the time so as not to release this book. In its pages we can find stories about how Gerardo made business with Nacho Coronel, one of the landowners of the Chapo Guzman and main operator of the Sinaloa Cartel in Jalisco.

These are the alleged businesses of the Vicente Fernández family with the Chapo Guzmán cartel

As the author highlights in the publication, among the alleged links of the son of Vicente Fernandez with the cartel that created the Chapo Guzman and considered one of the most dangerous of all time; There is the purchase and sale of horses at a cost of thousands of pesos, in addition to the alleged money laundering during the concerts of ‘El Charro de Huentitán’ and participation in the kidnapping of Vicente Jr.

This is an excerpt from “The Last King” by Olga Wornat about the life of Gerardo Fernandez:

He’s ambitious, he’s unscrupulous, he has shady relationships. He was able to steal from his father, he was able to steal from his brother because he handled his relatives’ money, he was able to steal from Juan Gabriel, he lied to his father and he is going to keep the entire empire left by Vicente Fernández , is the one who handled the money of that great dynasty. It was Gerardo who kidnapped his brother Vicente Fernández Jr. just a few months ago, when he admitted him against his will to a rehabilitation clinic, something that he relates to a problem connected to Vicente Fernández’s inheritance.

According to the book, the Sinaloa Cartel had offered to Vicente Fernandez to “erase” from the map the captors of his son Vicente Jr, who was kidnapped for 120 days in which he lost 2 fingers and Chente had to pay 10 million dollars for his freedom.