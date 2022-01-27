These are the alleged BUSINESSES of the Vicente Fernández family with the Chapo Guzmán cartel

Admin 1 hour ago Entertainment Leave a comment 25 Views

The race of Vicente Fernandez was not without controversy, for many years the singer was related to members of organized crime, although not directly, members of his family were singled out for being involved in illegal acts and it is said that there are business between the Fernández family and the Sinaloa Cartel, a criminal group founded and directed by Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmanfor several years.

According to Chente’s unauthorized biography, written and edited by journalist Olga Wornat, he points to two members of the singer’s family Vicente Fernandez as the main operators of the alleged business with the Sinaloa Cartel, sparking controversy.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Grettell Valdez explains how cancer started in her finger

“We came to the conclusion that what I have is a virus that transmutes into …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved