These are the signs of the children of Luis Miguel and Aracely Arámbula

Aracely Arambula She is one of the most convening actresses in the Mexican country who has not only shown that she has a great talent for acting but also for singing where she conquered thousands of people with her beautiful voice. In addition to this is added that the beautiful blonde was in a relationship with the singer Luis Miguelwith whom he had two children.

Currently, the talented actress is experiencing a phenomenal present both professionally and personally. With her return to the stage, the Mexican has shown that her talent remains intact since every time she finishes a performance, her fans applaud and praise the entire cast. That is why her official accounts are full of information about her new works.

Is that the ex-partner of Luis Miguelstars alongside Mauricio Ochaman Y Anastasia Acosta the play “Why Men Love Bitches”. This great theatrical show has been taking place in various cities of the U.S and in various places Mexico. There Aracely Arambula he once again demonstrated his great artistic talents with a magnificent tour.

On the other hand, speaking of his personal life and as we mentioned before, from 2005 to 2009 he was in a relationship with The Sun of Mexico with whom he had two children. They are called Miguel Y Daniel respectively. Likewise, the story of her father with them is not very good, since the Aztec artist on more than one occasion declared that she does not receive financial support and that she does not greet them for her birthday either.

Daniel Gallego Arambulason of The Sun of Mexico and the beautiful actress turned 13 years old. It is because of that Aracely shared a series of images on his official account Instagram which left everyone stunned. On the other hand Miguel He is already 15 years old so both boys are already entering their teens.

In addition to having such a private presence in the social networks very little is known about them since their mother, Aracely Arambula, prefers to protect your image. However, what we can know is an appreciation of their ways of being taking into account their respective zodiac signs. Miguel Gallego Arambula He was born on January 1, 2007, so he is a Capricorn. People of these signs are very ambitious and are always full of goals. When we talk about ambition, we mean that they are always very clear about the goals they want to achieve and project themselves until they are achieved. He is a boy who is very clear about where he is going and what he must do to obtain it.

While his second son, Daniel Gallego Arambula, was born on December 18, 2008, so he belongs to the sign of Sagittarius. For their part, the people of these signs are sincere, curious, agile and impulsive, with a constant search for personal improvement. They like contact with people, travel, explore and be in constant movement. Among his virtues stand out his benevolent attitude, generosity and frankness.