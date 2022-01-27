These stereo headsets are official from Microsoft, and offer great quality on the Xbox for 40 euros

Elegant, attractive and totally unique, these are the stereo headsets that we bring to you from Microsoft. With an aesthetic black color and matte tones, it is a product that brings with it the built-in Xbox controller connection to denote the compatibility of all the company’s products. For only 40 euros on Amazon, you can take these excellent gaming helmets with you.

Its sound has absolutely nothing to envy of other brands, nor the manageability of the product. Although it does not have built-in control via headphones, it does have an adapter to do it inside its presentation box. A piece that seeks to be minimalist without neglecting any of the important aspects. The microphone is not bad either, being foldable and unidirectional, official Xbox helmets that do not let any player down.

The adapter offered by the product is quite interesting, since it goes from one jack connection (Xbox compatible) to a controllable USB connection in terms of sound and microphone mute. You can consider having full control of your headphones thanks to the section that brings the support.

Designed for games that require full concentration, as occurs in those in which we play in teams and it is very important to coordinate and organize ourselves precisely. For surround, it can leave a bit to be desired, since it is not up to the standard of other headphones with Dolby and integrated equalizers; however, let us take into account that is an official Xbox product and that is saying a lot.

Compatibility for Xbox Series S, Series X, One consoles and also Windows PC. It’s one of those gaming pieces that maybe you didn’t know existed beforehand, but once you know about it, you need it as soon as possible.

It is a wired headset with a comfortable and padded design, you can play quietly for hours and hours without worrying about charging the product and with total synchrony

The helmets have a total weight of 300 grams, by dimensions of 23.4 cm high, 22.8 long and 10.9 wide if we take into account the microphone. Manufactured in 2018 and even so, quite current in terms of operation and utility to date.

A product that you can take home for only 40 euros on Amazon. Feel free to play all your favorite titles with perfect audio, or better yet, chat with your friends as they plan their tactics.

