They get married: Anuel AA asked Yailin to marry him with this luxurious ring

Puerto Rican singer Anuel AA The 29-year-old confirmed this week his courtship with his Dominican colleague Yailin, the most viral and now, just a few days later, he already asked her to marry him. Both showed the moment on social networks with a video in which they also show off the expensive ring.

It was the Dominican singer, yailin 20 years old, who shared in his Instagram stories before his more than followers, the clip in which Anuel AA places a brilliant diamond ring on his hand. For his part, the former Carol G he only limited himself to replicating it in his account.

