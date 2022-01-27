They get married: Anuel AA asked Yailin to marry him with this luxurious ring

Puerto Rican singer Anuel AA The 29-year-old confirmed this week his courtship with his Dominican colleague Yailin, the most viral and now, just a few days later, he already asked her to marry him. Both showed the moment on social networks with a video in which they also show off the expensive ring.

It was the Dominican singer, yailin 20 years old, who shared in his Instagram stories before his more than followers, the clip in which Anuel AA places a brilliant diamond ring on his hand. For his part, the former Carol G he only limited himself to replicating it in his account.

Then the brunette uploaded two forceful messages by the same medium in which she posted: “Engaged” and “This is not from yesterday”, which suggests that the romance dates back a long time and not from the beginning of this year as the artists when they whitewashed him to the press.

Faced with this situation, fans of Carol G have just turned the topic into a trend and point to Anuel AA tricked Bichota into yailin, since apparently the relationship dates back a long time. “Life is one, we live it fast… Today we are here, tomorrow is not promised!” Yailin wrote next to a video in the feed showing the moment they ask her to marry him.

Yesterday both artists had given clues on social networks about a possible commitment and set off the alarms. Anuel AA He published an image showing the caricatured couple holding hands, but on top of the photo, the singer placed several emojis, among which there is a ring.