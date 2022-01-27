They got engaged! Anuel AA gave Yailin the most viral a brilliant engagement ring

Anuel AA and Yailin the most viral got engagedor at least, that was what the Dominican singer shared through Instagram, where she published some photos and videos with a brilliant ring that the Puerto Rican gave him.

After a few days of confirming their relationship and opening the conversation on social networks for different issues that They even linked Karol G, Yailin the most viral shared through her Instagram Stories a video in which he focused a huge sparkly engagement ringin which after Anuel AA appears, whom he also tagged.

In the following story, the Dominican wrote “Engaged” along with some emojis, while in a third, he commented: “This is not from yesterday”probably referring to his relationship with Anuel AAwhich was recently confirmed, after weeks of rumours.

After, Yailin the most viralshared a video in which he showed the moment in which Anuel AA placed the ring on his fingerand later the Dominican comments: “An engaged woman already, there is a wedding, gentlemen”between laughs of the Puerto Rican.

Until now, Anuel AA has not shared any publication about. Is it a joke or a real commitment?

