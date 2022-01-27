They install a cardboard store in the heart of New York’s Soho

The ‘retail’ is in full transformation. In the search to surprise consumers, brands and developers are increasingly coming up with more alternatives. With this objective as a guideline, the American brand Nuhü Division has just opened its first physical store in the Soho neighborhood of New York. The colorful and cheerful space -which bears the stamp of the Spanish companies Cartonlab and Studio Animal- is entirely made of cardboard, element increasingly used for the creation of spaces commercial and institutional.

The pop-up store surprises with striking colors @javijimeneziniesta STUDIO ANIMAL

This ephemeral store -halfway between a commercial space and an artistic installation- is one of the many design and interior design projects in which these two Spanish studios have worked together. As the creators themselves explain, the color palette used is the one used by the brand (Nuhü Division) for its current collection. “It is inspired by urban areas or elements of New York, since the brand is closely linked to the city,” they maintain in a press release.

The mannequins are also made of cardboard Cartonlab and Studio Animal

The place proposes the integration between the new clothing collection with the local design itself (based on colorful porticoes). “As a whole, a dynamic space is generated, with a use of diagonal geometry and very striking from the outside, especially at night with the store lit up”, explain the interior designers.

One of the demands Nuhü Division had made was that the space should be sustainable. For this reason, Cartonlab (the company from Murcia) opted for cardboard as the main material and connection element with the brand’s philosophy. “The lightness offered by this material, its adaptability, its low cost and the innumerable customization possibilities were the main advantages for which we chose cardboard. for this new pop up location”, the designers conclude.