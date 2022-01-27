They propose to install security barriers in the New York subway | Videos | Univision 41 New York WXTV

read transcript

we were going to have less accumulatedworking to bring youlatest forecast. forthat you can’t miss a thingonly one of our editions.we will have snow on ourregion. when we compare bothmodels, the only thing we haveseen for hourstomorrow is how the modelamerican has begun to risethe amount of snow.rafael: we will be waiting formanhattan county next tocity ​​council membersmake a call to installprotective barriers inplatforms of course.this in order toavoid incidents. it is ourpartner with an explanation.>> this morning here, thecounty presidentmanhattan, along with otherscouncilors and officers dida call for you to stilldoors or some kind ofbarriers on platformsthe subway stations,there have been a group ofincidents.tell us, what are youasking the mta?>> cities around the worldHave these doors been installed?on your subway platform.they have many advantages. I don’tcan push one to fall,but he drops his phoneportfolio, there are youths whothey pull and cause trouble. there aresuicides.can we stop with all thoseproblems installing doors inthe platform.>> they say this may becomplicated and also expensive.>> can be done, starting atthe platforms where it is verystraight, very wide.in the stations where it wasa little easier, let’s startfor the public to see how wellexpand to the total system.>> do you think this is atechnology that can be putin practice?Or do you think it is unattainable?>> it’s not, because if you goto country and the meter is equal toman, they’ve caught up.they will realize that there isglass doors that open andthey close before youget on.jaás no one hasI pray to the faithful becauseThey have that protection.>> basically what they ask for isfirst.right there, where one diedma’am two weeks ago, whatwas pushed. we came here forthat same. let’s start in onestation so that the publicsee that this works.>> thank you very much for your