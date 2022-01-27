They reveal the release date of the Vicente Fernández bioseries starring Pablo Montero

Television revealed the date of the premiere of the bioseries of Vicente Fernandezwhich will be starred by the controversial Paul Huntsman and that has already shown the first images of what the singer will look like in the adaptation that will bring to the small screen the life of “Charro de Huentitán” who recently lost his life to make way for the legend of the most important regional Mexican singer in the history.

The series starring Paul Montero will be an adaptation of Olga Wornat’s book about the life of the great Vicente Fernandez, same work that is unauthorized by his family and that Televisa will take to the national network. It is expected to be one of the most watched series of this 2022 and that the controversy is present.

This new series that will bring to the small screen the life of Vicente Fernandez will have a tough competition because another Charro de Huentitán bioseries is being prepared, which will star Jaime Camil, produced by the red giant of streaming, who puts his hopes for the Mexican market in that adaptation.

Let us remember that recently Paul Montero He was again involved in the controversy because he visited Venezuela to take a private show for the president of that country, Nicolás Maduro, who is a fan of his music. Curiously, it is a country that housed Vicente Fernandez in the past, who also made this controversial visit to Venezuelan soil to visit the president of those years, Hugo Chávez.

This will be the premiere DATE of the Chente bioseries starring Pablo Montero

If you thought that this production was far from seeing the light, you’re wrong, Televisa has already advanced enough of the project and its date premiere is near. People say that Paul Montero is collaborating in a good way with the production and shows up on time to his calls, which helped the recordings of the bioseries of Vicente Fernandez go on wheels

So much so that the first chapter of Chente’s bioseries starring Paul Montero would be issued next March 14, 2022, so you should be very attentive to Televisa’s commercials to find out the time when the chapter of this long-awaited production that intends to compete with Netflix is ​​broadcast.

If you haven’t given yourself an idea of ​​how it can look Paul Monterohere you have a photo of the actor characterized as Vicente Fernandez: