They reveal the release date of the Vicente Fernández bioseries starring Pablo Montero

Television revealed the date of the premiere of the bioseries of Vicente Fernandezwhich will be starred by the controversial Paul Huntsman and that has already shown the first images of what the singer will look like in the adaptation that will bring to the small screen the life of “Charro de Huentitán” who recently lost his life to make way for the legend of the most important regional Mexican singer in the history.

The series starring Paul Montero will be an adaptation of Olga Wornat’s book about the life of the great Vicente Fernandez, same work that is unauthorized by his family and that Televisa will take to the national network. It is expected to be one of the most watched series of this 2022 and that the controversy is present.

