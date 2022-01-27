They transfer the prosecutor of Extinction of Domain who took assets from officials, former officials and drug traffickers – Prensa Libre

According to the MP, the move was justified by a “restructuring” of the investigation unit in which he was assigned.

The Public Ministry (MP) confirmed that it transferred the prosecutor Darwin Orozco from the Domain Forfeiture Prosecutor’s Office to the Suchitepéquez Prosecutor’s Office.

Orozco was head of that prosecutor’s office and was in charge of different investigations related to the possible irregular origin of assets and money linked to deputy Hérber Melgar Padilla and former deputy Armando Escribá.

Also cases related to former judge Mynor Moto, Jaime Aparicio, Edwin Escobar and drug trafficker Jairo Orellana.

Most of these cases arose from investigations carried out by the Special Prosecutor against Impunity (FECI) and the now defunct International Commission against Impunity in Guatemala.

Reasons for transfer

The MP said that the transfer of prosecutor Orozco was carried out based on what is established in article 71 of the Organic Law of the Public Ministry and derived from a request made by the Section Prosecutor for reasons of service and restructuring of the prosecution.

Orozco mentions he failed to meet the goals set for 2021 and in addition to that he had a complaint, filed by a judge before General Supervision, for alleged negligence in the processing of a case.

He affirms that the cases heard by the Asset Forfeiture Prosecutor’s Office continue normally, since the investigations are carried out by a work team, not by a particular person.

Transfers of personnel in the MP

The MP also reported on personnel transfer statistics during different administrations.

They explain that during the administration of prosecutor Claudia Paz y Paz there were 1,089 transfers, in the period of Thelma Aldana, 1,356, and in the current administration of Consuelo Porras, 870 transfers.