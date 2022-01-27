They warn of the “serious tension” suffered by the Emergency toilets in Castilla-La Mancha

The Spanish Society of Emergency and Emergency Medicine (Semes) of Castilla-La Mancha has warned of the “tension” suffered by emergency physicians in the autonomous community and throughout the country.

In a statement, Dr. Ricardo Juarez, president of Semes Castilla-La Mancha has explained that “the crisis in the health system It’s very serious and our duty is to remember, in the face of upcoming government decisions, that the growing problem of human resources in Spanish healthcare is not going to end with the new phase of sustained control of covid-19”.

You have indicated that this can only be done making correct and adequate political decisions, and added that “emergency and emergency health workers are here as part of the solution and we only want to be heard for what we are, professionals of vital importance for the proper functioning of the system”.

prudence and good sense

The Spanish Society of Emergency and Emergency Medicine has warned of the “tension” suffered by emergency physicians and asks “prudence and good sense with the health professionals of Urgencies and Emergencies”.

He has pointed out that the approval of the specialty of Emergency and Emergency Medicine is “basic” to avoid an “irreparable” problem in public health since if it had been approved years ago “Today there would be no shortage of more than 20,000 doctors and we would not be suffering from the current situation”Juarez has argued.

In this regard, it has stressed that medical students who want to be specialists in urgent care and emergencies are forced to go outside to be able to study the specialty and “as a consequence, we are running out of generational change, since a professional who has specialized in emergencies in another European country cannot practice in Spain”.

