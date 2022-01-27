This is how beautiful Vida, the daughter of Natti Natasha, is today

The life of the singer Natti Natasha changed completely with the arrival of his daughter Isabella life. Since then, the artist has made public the moment of enormous happiness that she is going through.

Just 8 months after the birth of the girl, the result of her relationship with her manager and producer Raphy Pina, the family celebrated the occasion with a large cake and Vida Isabelle overflows with tenderness in a video in which she was recorded wearing a charming skirt of tulle

Thus, the proud parents captured part of the funniest moment of the celebration of the eighth month of Isabella life. “Viditaaa 8 months, 8 months”, the happy father, Raphy Pina, was heard saying while recording the video of his daughter sitting at a table surrounded by balloons and in the company of her mother Natti Natasha.

“My mom and I playing with the cake while pa records me. I already have 8 months of life”, they wrote in the post of the video, in which you see Natti Natasha laughing and holding her baby, while she plays entertainingly with the cake.

The tender moment was praised by fans of Natti Natasha with numerous comments in which several also highlight the great resemblance that the girl continues to show with her father, the Puerto Rican music producer.